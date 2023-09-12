MEREDITH — Meredith residents, including those who live on the islands, are able to use a public parking lot and short-term public dock at Cattle Landing on Meredith Neck. When the dirt lot fills up in the summer months, cars overflow onto Patricia Drive, an adjacent residential street.
The Meredith Selectboard will hold a public hearing at its meeting Monday evening on a proposal to designate Patricia Drive a no-parking zone.
“It is a safety concern,” Town Manager Troy Brown said. “A public road is being used as a parking lot. That’s not what public roads are for.”
Cattle Landing is one of three Meredith municipal public boat docks on Lake Winnipesaukee. Because of its proximity to Bear Island, one of the largest and most populous islands on the lake, many island residents rely on it as a thoroughfare. Bear Island is within town lines.
Patricia Drive, according to Brown, is shaped such that cars parking along its small shoulder largely still block the line of traffic, present visibility issues near the intersection with Cattle Landing Road, and make it difficult for Patricia homeowners to leave their driveways. It has been an issue, he said, for “several years.”
Since being notified of the hearing, Bear Island residents have shared concerns with Brown, namely that having sufficient overflow parking at Cattle Landing is essential for them. If islanders make a trip to land — leaving their boat on the dock — and are unable to park their car when they return, they are stranded.
Brown said he had originally planned to bring the proposal to make Patricia Drive a no-parking zone to the board this past spring alongside another proposal to post Cattle Landing as a town sticker-access-only lot.
An involved debate around the town’s hope to upgrade its docks and launch at Lovejoy Landing — further north on Meredith Neck — drew the board’s attention away from those proposals, Brown said. Now that summer has drawn to a close, and as members of city government have renewed safety concerns about Patricia Drive, the board will return to this matter.
When asked whether he also planned to revive the issue of sticker regulations at Cattle Landing, Brown responded he didn’t “want to mix the two issues.”
“I’ve heard residents express concern about the lack of parking at Cattle Landing. But that’s a separate issue,” Brown said.
The public hearing will focus on the question of making Patricia Drive a no-parking zone, Brown emphasized. The selectboard meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Meredith Community Center.
Questions about municipal parking supply and regulation at lake access points have become increasingly pressing for Meredith — and many other Lakes Region communities — in recent years. Each inhabited island is part of one of the lake’s surrounding towns, and how each town provides for and manages parking can acutely affect islanders.
Lot capacity has grown increasingly strained across the region as boating has grown in popularity. Many locals complain that municipal lots are overused by non-residents and towns need to do more to ensure residents have space for car and boat parking. At the same time, islanders in particular have warned that municipal lots are the only place guests can leave their cars when visiting town residents and that too-restrictive sticker regulation could pose its own problem.
