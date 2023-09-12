Cattle Landing

In this screenshot from Google Maps, the Cattle Landing parking lot is shown marked with a gray map pin, adjacent to Patricia Drive in Meredith.

MEREDITH — Meredith residents, including those who live on the islands, are able to use a public parking lot and short-term public dock at Cattle Landing on Meredith Neck. When the dirt lot fills up in the summer months, cars overflow onto Patricia Drive, an adjacent residential street.

The Meredith Selectboard will hold a public hearing at its meeting Monday evening on a proposal to designate Patricia Drive a no-parking zone. 

