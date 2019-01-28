LACONIA — Chris Pappas, the newest member of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, came into office during a partial government shutdown that he says never should have happened and shouldn’t be repeated.
The 38-year-old Democrat sat down for an interview Monday at The Laconia Daily Sun to discuss his first whirlwind weeks on Capitol Hill.
He is one of 101 freshman representatives.
“An election in itself doesn't change a thing until you actually get down to the business of governing,” he said. “Many voters were looking for change in the last election, but we were in for a rude awakening when we became the first Congress in history that came into office during a shutdown, so very early on, we’re realizing there are limitations.
“There is a certain way that Washington works, which is not the way the people of this country want to see it work.”
Pappas was among representatives who opted not to take pay during the shutdown. He supports legislation that would cut off pay to all members of Congress during a shutdown. House members are generally paid $174,000 per year.
“The Democratic caucus is united,” he said. “We share a common set of values and a sense of purpose about what our job is. We were united because shutdowns are never an appropriate tactic to use."
Differences between Republicans and Democrats should be worked out through discussions and votes, he said.
“That's the appropriate way for the democratic process to work, not to simply shut things down if you're not getting your way,” he said.
Pappas said the American people never wanted 800,000 federal employees to go without a paycheck and they didn’t want services to be cut.
“But unfortunately, politics sometimes get in the way of doing what’s right for the people who sent you there,” he said. “This cost us more money, made us less safe, put families in dire financial straits, and if it went any longer, programs like food stamps would have been impacted.”
He sees the possibility for compromise on goals Republicans and Democrats share for a secure border, an orderly immigration system and a reduction in narcotics smuggling.
“Ninety percent of the illegal drugs come through ports of entry,” he said. “We need enhanced security manpower along the border, additional screenings to prevent those drugs from coming in.”
Pappas also has hope for bipartisanship, even though the nation seems as politically polarized as ever.
Even in the short time he has been on Capitol Hill, Pappas has seen an example of Republicans and Democrats voting the same way.
On Jan. 17, 136 House Republicans joined with Democrats to block the Treasury Department from lifting sanctions against three Kremlin-aligned companies that are controlled by the Russian oligarch Oleg V. Deripaska. The vote was 362-53.
However, bipartisanship did not prevail. Senate Democrats won support from only 11 Republicans, meaning they couldn’t get the required 60 votes needed to keep the sanctions in place.
Meanwhile, Pappas is still working through his transition to life in Washington.
He has found a basement apartment with good proximity the Capitol.
He has been assigned an office in the Cannon House Office Building with a view of a construction site. His view on the way to work is much more dramatic.
“Every day you walk up and see the Capitol Dome on the way to work and that is really awe inspiring,” he said. “If you ever lose that feeling of awe, you probably don't belong there any more.
“I'm very mindful that the people of New Hampshire have put me in this position and they are the people to whom I’m responsible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.