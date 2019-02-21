LACONIA — A search committee has unanimously recommended that Steve Tucker, the director of curriculum for Gilford School District, should become the next superintendent of the Laconia School District.
The school board, which has two members on the 12-person committee, will meet at noon today to consider the recommendation.
School board member Bob Champlin said Tucker was one of two finalists for the position. A third candidate, Tim Richard — a principal at San Tan Foothills High School in Florence, Arizona — bowed out to take another position. Jean Skorapa, assistant superintendent for the Regional School District in Unity, Maine, was the other candidate.
Brendan Minnihan, the current superintendent, opted not to seek a new employment contract after his three-year agreement ends on June 30. He is earning $144,000 annually.
On his resume, Tucker lists as his career objective “to work collaboratively with a leadership team and school community in a position of leadership.”
He has been director of curriculum in the Gilford School District since 2016. He was academic coordinator for teaching and learning at Laconia High School from 2012 to 2016 and, before that, was a social studies teacher, coach, student council adviser and English teacher.
Tucker’s wife, Mitzi Tucker, is the physical education teacher at Elm Street School.
He appeared to be a popular choice for local residents.
After an article in The Laconia Daily Sun naming him as one of three finalists for the position, three dozen people posted comments on the newspaper’s Facebook page in support of Tucker.
Kaylee Therese Knytych wrote, “Mr. Tucker is one of the few teachers I remember from high school and he was always great! He helped me realize I love history and still kept things real. I hope he gets it.”
“I think that we need someone who has close ties to the community and who has a vested interest in it as well,” wrote Daniel Fernandez. “Steve Tucker is well deserving for many reasons. He is a great person and a great leader.”
“If Steve Tucker isn’t named the new superintendent, I predict riots in downtown Laconia,” wrote Ryan Robinson. “And I’ll be right there with them!”
Tucker’s resume includes some experience outside of the classroom. He manned the front desk and was assistant manager at the Howard Johnson Motor Lodge in White River Junction from 1989 to 1994.
Tucker holds a master’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire, with a major concentration in late 19th- and early 20th-century American history.
The chairman of the committee that selected Tucker was former school board member Joe Cormier and included current school board members Stacie Sirois and Dawn Johnson.
Also on the panel were district administrator Amy Hinds, building administrator Eric Johnson, Woodland Heights School teacher Maria Simoes, middle school teacher Tara Columb, Pleasant Street School paraeducator Kim O’Neil, high school police resource officer Steve Orton, City Manager Scott Myers and parents Joe Dee and Heather Drolet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.