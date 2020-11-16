LACONIA — Now that winter is approaching, overnight parking is once again prohibited on city streets.
The annual seasonal ban took effect on Nov. 1, and will continue in force until May 1.
Under the ban no vehicle is allowed to be parked on a public street between midnight and 6:30 a.m.
The ban gives snow plows more room to maneuver as they work to clear streets and sidewalks of snow during and after a winter storm.
Violators could have their vehicles towed away at their expense.
