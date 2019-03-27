LACONIA — The $1 million municipal overtime bill for the last fiscal year in Laconia is slightly higher than the per capita average of New Hampshire’s 13 cities, according to data gathered by The Laconia Daily Sun.
The state’s cities have an overall population of 422,552, and spent a total of $22.4 million on overtime for police, fire and other departments, equating to $55.20 per citizen.
Laconia’s population is 16,464 and it spent $998,604 on overtime, equating to $60.65 per resident.
Money spent on overtime, particularly firefighter overtime, has been a significant issue at Laconia City Hall and efforts to reduce this expense have met with mixed results.
Lebanon, with 13,500 people, had $1.4 million in overtime costs and the highest per capita amount at $103.70.
Twenty miles to the south, Claremont, with 13,000 people, had $323,052 in overtime costs, and the lowest per capita cost of all the state's cities at $24.85.
It is a property-poor city that struggles to fund local government. That has led to layoffs and a reduced municipal workforce that accrues overtime at a rate far less than that of other New Hampshire cities.
On the other hand, Franklin, which has a population of 8,601, had an overtime bill of $627,110 – at $72.91 per resident, slightly higher than Laconia’s per-capita cost.
Laconia City Manager Scott Myers said cities offer different services and have different infrastructure, making it difficult to compare one to another.
The geography of a city can make a difference in overtime expenses, as can the average age or relative health of its population. A big summer tourist influx, as is the case in Laconia, can also create overtime costs for police and fire services.
“Do they all run their own ambulance?” Myers asked. “If they don’t, they are paying for that expense somewhere else in the budget. It’s just not showing up in the salary and overtime.”
A private ambulance company serves Nashua and Manchester. The Claremont Fire Department responds to medical calls, but is backed up by a private ambulance service as needed.
Laconia city officials considered contracting with Brewster Ambulance Service of Weymouth, Massachusetts, but the company backed out after strong opposition from local firefighters, who currently provide these services.
In an effort to reduce firefighter overtime, the City Council last year approved a requirement that only eight firefighters need be on duty at any given time. Under a previous policy, an extra firefighter could be brought in when someone is absent and platoon strength falls below nine.
Mary Walter, Claremont finance director, said that city has 22 firefighters. Laconia has 40.
She said an old city manager had a saying about firefighter down time, “When you get sworn in as a cop they issue you a gun, but when you get sworn in as a firefighter, they give you a pillow.”
Myers said he’s heard that joke before, with a slight variation involving police officers and doughnuts, but he said that is not an apt description of the real world of Laconia firefighters.
“That has changed on busy departments that run the ambulance,” he said. “I can tell you that our crews, just on toned-out emergency calls, are running over 20 calls a shift and then there are a number of non-emergent calls plus our folks are out assisting with inspections, they may be in the schools doing fire safety training with kids, going and speaking at the senior center or the Lions Club. Our crews are active.”
While Laconia municipal overtime pay totaled nearly $1 million last year, the amount was down from the $1.1 million incurred in 2017, but up from the $900,000 incurred in 2015.
