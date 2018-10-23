LACONIA — The number of opioid overdoses in the city this year has declined, providing a glimmer of hope for progress against the drug crisis.
There have been 48 overdoses so far this year, four fatal, Brian Keyes, a firefighter/paramedic and recovery coordinator for the Laconia Fire Department, said Tuesday. That compares to 101 overdoses, eight of them fatal, by this time last year.
Also, firefighters are administering Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdoses, less frequently. The drug was administered 43 times through September of this year, compared to 89 in the same time frame last year.
People can obtain Narcan without a prescription at pharmacies. Last year at this time, Narcan was administered privately nine times before firefighters arrived for an overdose call, compared to just three times this year.
Keyes said the reduced overdose numbers are attributable in part to the strength of drug recovery efforts in Laconia.
Team approach
“There’s a certain cohesiveness and clarity here,” Keyes said. “We’ve worked to reduce the stigma and there is a team approach.”
Recovery organizations, the police department, the fire department, the emergency room, the hospital drug clinic and advocacy groups have worked cooperatively.
Stigma is a big reason many people with drug problems don’t seek help. Locally, police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and counselors have learned not to stigmatize these people, Keyes said. There is a growing understanding that childhood trauma and mental illness can factor into substance abuse and that the problem cuts across socioeconomic lines.
Officer Eric Adams at the police department and Keyes work closely with people needing help for drug dependency. They assist them in overcoming hurdles and getting on the path to recovery.
Advocacy organizations like Stand Up Laconia educate students about the dangers of substance misuse, using peer counseling and participatory events to reinforce the message.
Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region accepts walk-ins during the week at its Recovery Community Resource Center located at 635 Main St. Horizons Counseling Center has opened a new downtown office at 61 Beacon St. West. Cost of services can be billed through Medicaid, private insurance or on a sliding scale based on ability to pay.
Larger picture
Statewide and national statistics also seem to show some improvements this year in the battle against opioid abuse.
There were 488 drug overdose deaths last year in New Hampshire, according to the state’s Drug Monitoring Initiative. This year, there have been 230 confirmed drug overdose deaths and 82 cases pending.
U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday the number of U.S. drug overdose deaths has begun to level off after years of increases.
More than 70,000 people died of drug overdoses nationwide last year, according to preliminary numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer.
Azar cautioned that it’s too soon to declare victory but “the number of deaths has begun to plateau.”
He said evidence supports the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependency, when used alongside counseling and ongoing support.
He also noted much broader access to Narcan, also called naloxone. There is also a decline in the number of people misusing prescription opioids as doctors take greater care in prescribing.
Locally, Keyes said there appears to be an increase in methamphetamine use, so it’s possible some people may be using meth instead of the opioid, fentanyl.
Corey Gately, program coordinator at the Lakes Region General Hospital Recovery Clinic, said medication-assisted treatment has proven effective for those with opioid dependency. The clinic has seen 700 patients in three years.
“But we’ve seen an increase in the problem of people struggling with crystal meth, and there is no medication for that,” said Gately, a master licensed alcohol and drug counselor.
People who come into the hospital’s emergency room with opioid dependency can be referred to the clinic and get initial medication. Suboxone can block the effects of opioids and relieve symptoms of withdrawals.
How to get help:
Brian Keyes, Laconia Firefighter/Paramedic Recovery Coordinator, 603-581-8355
Eric Adams, Laconia Police Department Prevention, Enforcement, Treatment Coordinator, 603-832-8323
Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 635 Main St., Suite 303, Laconia, 603-524-5939
Horizons Counseling Center, 61 Beacon St. West, Laconia, 603-524-8005
Lakes Region General Hospital Recovery Clinic, 603-737-6047
New Hampshire Statewide Addiction Crisis Hotline, 1-844-711-4357
Information and Referral Services, call 2-1-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.