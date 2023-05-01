LACONIA — An apparent stabbing left one person requiring emergency surgery to save their life, and a teenager facing serious charges.

Police were called to the area of 107 Gilford Ave. on Saturday night a few minutes after 10 p.m., Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.