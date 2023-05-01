LACONIA — An apparent stabbing left one person requiring emergency surgery to save their life, and a teenager facing serious charges.
Police were called to the area of 107 Gilford Ave. on Saturday night a few minutes after 10 p.m., Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said.
"We responded, secured the area. We found a male subject laying face-down, he had been stabbed [multiple] times in the back with a rather large knife," Canfield said.
The alleged victim, a 41-year-old, was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia where he underwent emergency surgery, and has since been transported to the hospital in Concord, where Canfield said he is in stable condition in the intensive care unit.
"The wounds were quite serious. He is lucky to be alive, quite honestly," Canfield said, crediting the quick response from his department, emergency medical responders, as well as the skilled staff at the hospital, with his survival.
"We recovered a very large knife that was still on the scene," Canfield said, but the suspected assailant was reported to have fled on foot. Police found their suspect a short distance away, in the vicinity of Tardiff Park.
Canfield said a 15-year-old city resident was taken into custody, charged with first-degree assault, and is being held at the Youth Detention Center in Manchester. The accused was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.
More serious charges could be forthcoming.
"We have been working collaboratively with our prosecutor, with the county attorney. They are looking at charging him as an adult, and upgrading the charges to attempted murder," Canfield said.
