LACONIA — As the final hours of 2018 were approaching, a group of city residents and officials gathered to make one last commemoration of the Laconia’s 125th year, by installing a time capsule of artifacts to be opened when the city turns 150.
The time capsule, a wooden box built and donated by John Keans, was not buried, as it was during the centennial. That box, despite efforts to protect the contents, was infiltrated by groundwater and many of the artifacts were damaged. Instead, the box will be kept dry and secured at the downtown Bank of New Hampshire office.
The capsule, which was placed on Friday, Dec. 28, included elements from the city’s celebrations of 2018, such as a photo album of the various festivities, a souvenir from the city’s birthday party, the booklet from the Miss Laconia 125th Scholarship Pageant, and other mementos.
Also included in the capsule were letters from politicians representing the city: Mayor Ed Engler, Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, and U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and a citation from Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney. And then there were letters from third grade students at Pleasant Street and Elm Street Elementary Schools, and from fifth graders at Woodland Heights Elementary. Pam Clark included a letter she wrote about her uncle, Bob Dearborn, who was critical to the city’s Centennial celebration.
Publications were added, such as “Celebrate Laconia,” written by Warren Huse, “Fire! A Dreaded Cry – A History of Laconia New Hampshire Fire” by Gerald P. Bourgeois, the Time Magazine issue for Dec. 17, 2018, a copy of the Dec. 21, 2018 Laconia Daily Sun, and a thumb drive containing all of the Laconia Daily Sun issues for 2018, through Dec. 28.
There were photos, both printed and stored on USB drives, documenting the city as it appeared in its 125th year. And, lastly, there were a few artifacts to illustrate what popular culture was like last year: A DVD of the blockbuster film Black Panther, a CD of the Broadway smash Hamilton and, what many children spent their 2018 playing with, a fidget spinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.