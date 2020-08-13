GILFORD — One man died and another was hospitalized after they fell into Lake Winnipesaukee between the town dock and their drifting boat, state police said in a news release.
About 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Marine Patrol personnel assigned to their headquarters in Gilford heard screams and rushed to the dock where two men were clinging to the dock and struggling to remain on the surface.
“Marine Patrol uniformed and civilian personnel along with several good Samaritans removed both individuals from the water,” the release stated. “Moments later, both persons became unresponsive and CPR was performed until EMS from the Gilford Fire Department arrived.”
They were treated at the scene and taken to Lakes Region General Hospital, where one died. The other was transferred to Concord Hospital.
Marine Patrol was assisted at the scene by Gilford Fire and Police Departments, along with several members of the public.
Calls to these three agencies and the state police for further information were not immediately returned on Thursday.
The release said the case remains under investigation and anyone with further information was encouraged to contact Marine Patrol at 603-293-2037, or by email at marinepatrol@dos.nh.gov.
