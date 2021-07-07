LACONIA — He might be known as the chief promoter of Laconia Motorcycle Week, but Charlie St. Clair has another claim to fame: pyrotechnician. St. Clair does fireworks the old-fashioned way. He lights them by hand, using a road flare, while just about everyone else in the business has adopted electronic ignition systems.
It’s not that St. Clair can’t use the modern electronics. Sometimes, a show requires it, and he will frown and do what needs to be done. But if he has his wishes, he does it the same way he learned to six decades ago.
“I think a lot of kids are fascinated by the pyrotechnic thing,” St. Clair said. He was certainly one of those kids, he said. “Growing up here, they were having the shows at The Weirs and Opechee Park, so I was exposed to them as a kid much like I was exposed to motorcycles.”
In 1969, he was watching a man prepare for a show at Weirs Beach. St. Clair asked him if he needed any help. “He asked if I had any experience with fireworks. I said, ‘Sure,’ thinking I had seen many fireworks shows.”
St. Clair was hired that night to help put on the show by Atlas Pyrotechnics, a company he still works for many years later.
It was a different industry back then, St. Clair said. Larger fireworks, such as 8-inch shells, which travel much higher and explode with more gusto, were more common. And there wasn’t as much to worry about as far as regulations.
“Unfortunately what happened is the insurance companies got involved, the state got involved, and everything that had been safe was deemed unsafe,” St. Clair said. Shows now tend to feature smaller shells, and the viewing public is kept farther away — and the days of random teenagers talking their way onto a fireworks crew are gone.
“They do a lot of things differently now,” St. Clair said. When he gets the chance, he tries to do things the old way, at least, as much as he can. “I prefer to handle things. Yes, it gets me a lot closer to the shells, and yes, something could happen.” But, he said, “Something could happen with anything.”
Such an accident happened on Sunday night during a show in Dover. That show, which used electronic ignition, went sideways when one of the shells only went a short way up, then fell back to Earth — and in the middle of the rest of the show’s fireworks, when it exploded. It created a dramatic scene, but no injuries were reported. On Monday night, St. Clair put on a show using his flare to light the fuses, and had no issues.
That’s not to say that St. Clair’s method is foolproof. During Gilford’s 1997 Old Home Day celebration, St. Clair was doing a fireworks show when one of the shells exploded without leaving the tube on the ground. He realized that it hadn’t launched and so he started to run, and the next thing he knew he was on the ground. He thought he had tripped, but witnesses said the blast threw him through the air.
At another show, in Ashland, a shell out of a pre-loaded box of fireworks shot out and hit him in the face. He’d be dead if not for the fact that he was wearing protective goggles, but it still left blood running down his face and soaking his shirt. When the paramedics came running, St. Clair waved them off, he recalled, saying, “Stand back, we’re finishing the show.”
He considers his track record to be pretty good, though, especially considering the number of fireworks he’s lit off at each show, and how many shows he has put on in his 52-year career.
For many years, St. Clair, of Laconia, was doing 20 shows a year, sometimes two in one night. He has cut way back now, and only does five or six each year. He doesn’t do it for the money — the pay is minimal, he said. It’s just something he does because it’s in his blood, he said.
“I like to put on a good show,” he said. “You want to do a good show for the public. There’s a desire in me to put on the best show for the public with what I have to work with.
And that’s part of the reason he likes hand-firing the shells. “There’s more satisfaction to it. I don’t feel like I’ve done as much after an electronic show.” And then there’s the thrill of being feet away when one of the big shells leaves its tube. “It is dangerous, there’s no two ways around it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.