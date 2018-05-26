ALTON — A coyote with porcupine quills coming out of its nose was about 50 yards away when Fish and Game Conservation Officer Ron Arsenault spotted it on a popular trail at Mount Major on Thursday.
The 50-pound animal, presumably rabid, started coming at Arsenault. When it approached to within 15 yards, he leveled his shotgun and fired, killing it instantly.
“This is a first for me,” Arsenault said Friday. “I’ve had to put down plenty of animals before, including a few coyotes, but none that have been so aggressive to so many people on a hiking area.”
The first call about a dangerous coyote at Mount Major came in at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when a hiker said the animal attacked her dog. Later in the day, two girls walking down a trail had to ward off the coyote with a stick. That night, it approached a hiker, who backed off and went down a different trail.
With orders to put down the coyote, Arsenault arrived at 6:30 a.m. at Mount Major, which has a summit that offers commanding views of Lake Winnipesaukee and dozens of mountain peaks, and has some of the busiest hiking trails in the region.
He hiked the mountain twice without seeing the animal, but around lunchtime a report came in that some hikers had to ward it off by throwing rocks, sweatshirts and even their cell phones.
Arsenault hiked up again, warned a couple young girls to put their dog on a leash and stay where they were. That’s when he finally spotted the coyote.
“In my professional opinion it had rabies,” he said.
Coyotes typically stay away from humans. They also stay away from porcupines, and the quills in its note was a telltale sign that it was acting in a peculiar fashion and could be diseased.
No rabies test was done. It could have been hard to perform one because the shotgun blast was to the animal’s head, and these tests require brain tissue. Arsenault buried the coyote at the mountain.
The dog that was bitten was up to date on its rabies vaccine and will get a booster shot.
