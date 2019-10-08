CONCORD — The Secretary of State's Office has announced that Friday, Oct. 25, is the last day to change party affiliation before the upcoming presidential primary.
Changes in party affiliation must be submitted to a town or city clerk to ensure that, on primary day, the proper ballot can be cast.
Voters can verify their party affiliation on the Secretary of State website, https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/PartyInfo.aspx.
After Oct. 25, no changes in party affiliation may be made until after the 2020 Presidential Primary.
