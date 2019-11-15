NORTHFIELD — The 2019 property tax rate in Northfield, as set by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, is $23.80 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an increase of $1.34, or 6 percent, from the 2018 tax rate of $22.46.
At the same time, the town’s net assessed valuation, which has been relatively stable since the town’s 2017 revaluation, decreased by $534,043, to $341.7 million.
That means that a hypothetical $200,000 home that paid $4,492 in taxes in 2018 might be valued at $199,960 today, and would have a tax bill of $4,759. This illustration does not take into account the new construction that contributes to the town’s net assessed valuation, and individual properties values would vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors.
The municipal portion of the tax rate increased by 28 cents per $1,000 of valuation, or 4.4 percent, from $6.34 to $6.62.
The county tax rate rose by 14 cents, or 5.1 percent, from $2.72 to $2.86.
The state education tax rate increased 9 cents, or 4.4 percent, from $2.03 to $2.12.
The local education tax rate increased by 83 cents, or 7.3 percent, from $11.37 to $12.20 per $1,000.
