LACONIA — Establishing housing for people in substance abuse recovery programs is among the proposals to use Belknap County’s $11.9 million share of federal funds under the American Rescue Plan COVID economic stimulus bill.
The proposal to use $2 million of that allocation to provide two sober houses — one for men, the other for women — was presented to the County Commission during a public hearing Thursday.
The plan is being put forth by Horizons Counseling Center, affordable housing provider Lakes Region Community Developers, and Navigating Recovery, an organization which helps those with a substance disorder.
Jacqui Abikoff, Horizon’s executive director, said the houses would provide a safe, stable, and affordable place for people to stay while they are in early recovery.
Early recovery is typically the first six months to a year of recovery when a person who is trying to stay sober learns a new way of living.
Abikoff said people who are in early recovery and who are also homeless face immense challenges, women in particular.
“When you’re on the street, women are more vulnerable than men,” she told commissioners.
Some sober houses have closed or been converted to other uses, Abikoff explained.
The group, she said, was looking for “one-time assistance” from the county.
The $2 million request is one of seven proposed uses for ARA funds seen having economic development benefits.
Other proposals in the category include $1 million for new infrastructure at the old Laconia State School complex, where efforts are underway to redevelop the property; $1 million to pave the main parking lot at Gunstock; and more than $1.1 million to fund studies or upgrades for dams at Sawyer Lake in Gilmanton and Silver Lake in Lochmere.
Gunstock Area Commission Vice Chair Brian Gallagher and Gunstock President and General Manager Tom Day said the paving and drainage improvements to the parking lot would result in increased revenue to the county-owned facility. In addition, they asked the commissioners to consider allocating an additional $438,000 in ARP funds to offset the cost of COVID mitigation expenses and lost food-and-beverage revenue that they said Gunstock incurred during the past ski season.
Belknap Mill Society Co-Chairs Jennifer Anderson and Peter Karagianis, along with Mill Executive Director Karen Prior, urged that $150,000 be earmarked for a new air ventilation system in the museum and cultural center located in a nearly 200-year-old building that the county helped save from the wrecking ball 50 years ago.
There are 42 projects on the county commissioners’ list of potential ARP fund projects. Together they total $14.5 million. A majority of the proposals involve work at county facilities that have dealt with COVID, such as the courthouse, Belknap County Nursing Home, the Sheriff’s Department, and the County Attorney’s Office, or will defray the cost of providing government services, or make physical improvements to congregate living facilities.
Commissioners offered no comment, nor gave any commitments to the requests which were aired during the 45-minute hearing attended by about 50 people, including county department heads, County Delegation Chairman Mike Sylvia, Delegation Executive Committee Chair Ray Howard, and Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer.
The commission did, however, go on record supporting five projects with a total estimated price tag of $4.7 million, and to request that the County Delegation approve a supplemental appropriation of close to $1.4 million, the amount which the commissioners believe could be spent on those projects between now and the end of the year when the county’s fiscal year ends.
Of $4.7 million in what are categorized as urgent needs, most — about $2.6 million — would be used to provide stipends to all county employees, whose work duties have been impacted by COVID. Commissioners and county department heads hope the stipends will help to stem the attrition in the county workforce. Most of whom have left, particularly in the Nursing Home and Corrections Departments, have been lured away by the opportunity for significantly higher.
The decision on which, if any, of these proposed uses will receive ARP funds is in the hands of the County Delegation which has the sole authority to approve county spending.
The commissioners are hoping the delegation will take up the requests before their Sept. 7 meeting.
The county has already received roughly half of the $11.9 million from the federal government. The balance is due to be disbursed next year.
Howard said he would support using ARP funds only if the “money is used for the benefit of all the taxpayers.” In the past he has said he is opposed to uses which would create additional expenses for the county in future years.
“Is it going to expand future costs or save us costs in the future?” he asked.
He wondered why certain expenditures that were proposed in recent budgets but were not funded were not on the list of potential uses for ARP funds. He also faulted the commission for scheduling the public hearing in the late afternoon, a time he said when the public by and large would be unable to attend.
