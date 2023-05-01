LACONIA — Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, made her pitch for the Republican nomination at a Town Hall Friday night.

Before a crowd of roughly 200 at the American Legion, Haley underscored her financial acumen, transparency measures she implemented as governor and accomplishments in international relations. Haley presented herself as a down-to-earth underdog candidate whose comparatively lengthy resume and coalition-building approach would be the best general election foot the Republican party could put forward.

