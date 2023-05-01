LACONIA — Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, made her pitch for the Republican nomination at a Town Hall Friday night.
Before a crowd of roughly 200 at the American Legion, Haley underscored her financial acumen, transparency measures she implemented as governor and accomplishments in international relations. Haley presented herself as a down-to-earth underdog candidate whose comparatively lengthy resume and coalition-building approach would be the best general election foot the Republican party could put forward.
Her opening biography told her story through state government, first serving as a legislator, besting heavily favored candidates and crowded fields, potential allegories for her 2024 primary bid.
“When I ran against the longest serving legislator in South Carolina, people laughed at me,” she said, “When I ran for governor, I ran against the lieutenant governor and attorney general, a very popular congressman and a state senator. ... I had the least amount of money and I worked that state like no one else.
“I have been underestimated in everything I've ever done — and it's a blessing,” Haley said. “No one will outwork me in this race.”
Former Senate candidate Don Bolduc introduced Haley, who had campaigned with him during his midterm bid. Bolduc, who mounted a successful grassroots swell during his own primary, highlighted her willingness to play the retail-politics game. "That's what New Hampshire is all about. That's how you win."
Haley, who began her professional career as an accountant in her family business and got her undergraduate degree in the field, advocated for major spending cuts, pledging to “veto any spending bill that doesn't take us back to pre-COVID levels.”
Haley also described a plan for phased welfare program reform.
“We're not going to take away from anyone who has been promised,” Haley said. For younger Americans, she continued, “We're going to go to [them] and say, 'The rules have changed.’” This would include raising “their retirement age up until life expectancy” and limiting benefits for the wealthy.
By Haley’s telling, her time at the United Nations was spent “taking the ‘kick me’ sign off our backs” by moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, passing sanctions against North Korea and advocating for a reduction in foreign aid to countries that do not stand with U.S. interests on the international stage, such as Pakistan and China.
Haley described China as “our No. 1 national security threat” and advocated for a stronger U.S. military presence in east Asia to prevent conflict with China and Russia: “Strong militaries don't start wars, strong militaries prevent wars,” she said.
Praising Ukrainians’ commitment to freedom and democracy, Haley said her approach to ensuring a Ukrainian victory would be through armament support by the U.S. and its allies, but not direct funding or troops on the ground.
The former governor’s speech made several points on social issues — including a nod to the parental rights movement and sharp criticism of a transgender activist, who she described as “a guy dressed up like a girl making fun of women” — but set her economic, diplomatic and national security agendas as the pillars of her campaign.
The crowd responded to Haley’s stump with measured enthusiasm: many of her remarks drew nods of agreement and enthusiastic, if not raucous, applause.
Interviews with attendees after the event revealed a variety of committed supporters who know her well and undecided voters who came to learn more.
Maureen and Michael Breen, a Moultonborough couple, pointed to Haley’s experience in an array of elected and appointed roles as what makes her their current favored candidate.
“There’s not, like, a big learning curve for her,” Maureen said.
Haley’s temperament and delivery also appealed to Michael, who expressed sympathy for former President Donald Trump and his agenda, but described him as “oversensitive” and “inarticulate.” He thought the former ambassador would do better at creating a winning coalition in 2024.
“This is about the team. This is about the mission. It's not about making things fair for President Trump, regardless of how he’s been treated,” Michael said.
Larry Goodman and Rich James of Hebron, who savor the shopping process of an open primary, attended the event to learn more about Haley, and came away impressed.
“I didn't realize she had an accounting background. She seems very financially astute,” Goodman said.
Calls for a younger generation of leaders resonated with James. “My concern with Trump is just like the same concern I have with Biden: I think we need some younger candidates.”
Haley, 51, has so far avoided criticizing Trump directly, and pundits have wondered whether she will be able to make an influential case for her own campaign without doing so.
Several attendees, both undecideds and supporters, said this approach was appealing.
Fred Kohout, also of Hebron, criticized both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for their aggressive campaign tone.
“Republicans shouldn't be fighting each other,” Kohout said.
Ronnie Abbott, a county delegate to the NHGOP and active participant in local politics and conservative blog sites, echoed this, saying that Trump’s critique of Gov. Chris Sununu at his rally last week put a sour taste in his mouth.
“He's still the leader of my party,” Abbott said. “That felt to me like a shot at New Hampshire. And I didn't like that.”
He emphasized that negative campaigning and ostracism of more moderate Republicans risked shrinking the party’s tent ahead of an election where numbers would be key.
“I don't like people saying, 'You're not Republican enough.' ... I don't care if you're a center Republican, a far-right Republican. If you're a Republican, I like you,” he said.
Several attendees named electability in the general election as the No. 1 issue determining their primary vote.
“I want to vote for somebody who I believe can win a general election,” Goodman said, “I'm not sure [Trump] can.”
Brendan Florio, who noted his longtime support for Trump and belief that he did not lose the 2020 election, echoed this point.
“He's been at the top of my list because of what I saw that he did in his first four years ... but I think him being reelected is going to be difficult. He's got a lot of baggage,” said Florio, who sported a “Let’s Go Brendan” baseball cap.
Florio is undecided, and noted that his vote will not necessarily go to his favorite candidate, but where, as the primary approaches, he feels his vote could be decisive.
No one who spoke with The Daily Sun, even those enthusiastic about Haley, said they had made up their minds yet, emphasizing that the primary road ahead is long.
“I was predisposed to DeSantis coming in here,” Goodman said. “But after hearing her speak ... I don't know ... she gave us a lot to think about.”
