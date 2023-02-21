NORTHFIELD — There were no injuries after a couch outside an apartment building went up in flames last weekend thanks to quick thinking from a passerby.
Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS responded to a call about an “outside fire spreading to the building” just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. They discovered a burning couch, along with a few other objects, outside an apartment building attached to Boonedoxz Pub.
The couch was situated up against the building, but an unidentified passerby pulled the burning piece of furniture away from the structure, limiting the damage to the building. The blaze was extinguished by Tilton-Northfield firefighters before it could reach inside the building. According to a statement released by the department, the fire is “considered accidental and appears to be caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.”
“We know it was a couch used to be smoked on and that's what [a resident] did,” said Deputy Fire Chief Sean Valovanie. The resident "had just finished smoking and lost the cigarette and the couch caught on fire.”
House fires tend to be more common during the winter months due to the use of heating appliances, but Valovanie said this year has been rather quiet for the town. As for outdoor couch fires, Valvonie described the phenomenon as “not a regular occurrence.”
In his media statement, Valovanie quoted fellow firefighter Gregory Stetson, who said, “Disposing of smoking materials in an approved container can save life and property,” and that “families should have an emergency meeting spot and practice escaping your home from alternate exits in case your main entrance is blocked by fire.”
