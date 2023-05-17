MEREDITH — A summer home on Bear Island was saved Wednesday thanks to the combined efforts of firefighters, Island Service Company, and employees of a local summer camp.
The Meredith Fire Department received a call for a building fire on Bear Island at 12:31 p.m. Rough winds and waters made the journey difficult for first responders.
“We had a shed that was completely gone on arrival,” said Fire Chief Ken Jones.
“There was a crew from Island Services trying to do what they could with hand tools and a garden hose.”
That shed was part of a three-bedroom home owned by Jason Brindamour.
“My phone started ringing, I rushed up from Dover. Took a ride up there, everything was out by the time I got out there,” Brindamour said. “New Hampshire Forestry had a firefighter onsite, the co-op was there cutting off the power.”
Jones estimated that his crews took “a good 25 minutes” to get things under control.
“We had Gilford, Laconia and Meredith" going to that call, Jones said. “Laconia could not handle the call so I requested Moultonborough and Center Harbor. Stewart’s [Ambulance] stood by" at Goodhue Boat Company.
Brindamour described the three-bedroom house as a summer home used by his family from April to October.
“We just moved to Bear in the beginning of COVID,” Brindamour said. “I was on Mark Island for quite a few years.”
The cause of the fire, according to both Jones and Brindamour, seemed to be a downed tree that took out an electrical wire, thanks to Wednesday's heavy winds.
“The shed and the walkways to the house are completely gone. Some damage to the house itself, the back left corner. [The fire] broke the window, siding is damaged, even melted the lawn furniture which was stacked up next to the house,” said Brindamour. “Another five minutes, my guess is the house would have been gone.”
Brindamour described himself as “a little shaken up” but noted that things could have gone much worse.
“I want to put a shout out to Mark Lacasse at Island Services and Scott at Camp Nokomis and Tim Therrien at Camp Lawrence,” Brindamour said. “They were the first to respond. They saw it, started getting the word out, and their efforts definitely saved the house.”
Jones said island fires were not an uncommon occurrence, although this was the first his department has dealt with in 2023.
“I would say in my 15 years it's my fifth or sixth at Bear Island,” Jones said. “We had one on Pine Island a couple of years ago as well.”
Lacasse was not available for immediate comment on this story.
