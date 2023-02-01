2022 NH Music Festival

Musicians play at the New Hampshire Music Festival in 2022. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — It was painful to be in the performing arts business during the pandemic, and the organizations that survived are finding there hasn’t been a rapid snapback to pre-COVID conditions. That’s certainly been the case for the New Hampshire Music Festival, which told supports last week that there would be no 2023 season.

However, Phil Boulter, chair of the organization's board of directors, said in an interview on Wednesday that the organization was remaining intact, and hope remains for a return of the storied festival as early as 2024.

