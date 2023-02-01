PLYMOUTH — It was painful to be in the performing arts business during the pandemic, and the organizations that survived are finding there hasn’t been a rapid snapback to pre-COVID conditions. That’s certainly been the case for the New Hampshire Music Festival, which told supports last week that there would be no 2023 season.
However, Phil Boulter, chair of the organization's board of directors, said in an interview on Wednesday that the organization was remaining intact, and hope remains for a return of the storied festival as early as 2024.
News of the festival’s canceling of the coming season was shared in an email sent to supporters Jan. 27.
“It is with heartfelt sadness that after 70 wonderful years of orchestral, choral, and chamber music, as well as many educational outreach programs, the Board of Directors of the New Hampshire Music Festival has canceled plans for a 2023 season and, with great regret, voted to close the Festival,” read the email, which was signed “Board of Directors, New Hampshire Festival.”
The email cited steep financial challenges, including a 44% drop in attendance for 2022 events, and a 50% decrease in funding.
The email continued, “No one is more disappointed than the Festival’s Board in overseeing the end of our beloved organization. However, we also feel a fiscal responsibility to settle the Festival’s financial obligations so that it can end its life with great pride in the marvelous music and outstanding educational programs that it has presented over the last 70 years.”
According to its website, the festival dates back to 1952, when a small chamber orchestra gathered to perform on Lake Winnipesaukee’s Melody Island. It grew from there into an annual tradition, beloved by musicians and local music fans, with around 60 professional, classical musicians from around the country spending nearly a month in the Lakes Region. In recent decades, those musicians had resided at Plymouth State University, and performed at the Silver Center for the Arts.
Boulter said Wednesday that “circumstances are changing,” and that the finality with which the Jan. 27 email was written now seems less accurate.
“There is a path forward,” he said.
The first step on that path is to focus on reconciling debt left over from the 2022 season. Boulter declined to quantify that debt beyond calling it “significant.” He said it can cost as much as $750,000 to produce a New Hampshire Music Festival season, with the primary expenditures being room and board for musicians, salaries and performance venues.
“It is a significant debt, steps to address it have already occurred, the board is fully committed to paying all of its debts,” Boulter said. “That will allow us to do our appropriate planning, and learning from the past. ... There certainly is a lot of interest in readjusting how things are done. I think there is a lot of energy moving forward into a 2024 season, whatever that will be.”
The musicians who read that email on Friday, many of whom have been coming to the festival for decades, were shocked to read that there wouldn’t be a 2023 season — and, at least by the way the email was written, no future seasons either.
Julie Fox Henson, a violinist from Iowa, was one of those musicians. She said she first came to the festival in 1988, and was soon welcomed into the “family” of regular attendees. Now it’s so ingrained in her yearly calendar that she starts training in the winter so she’ll be ready to hike New Hampshire mountains as soon as she arrives each summer.
She first came as part of a string quartet, all of whom were around 25 years old. Since then, the members have gotten married, had and raised children, and the festival was always part of it.
“It was a wonderful family, with music-making, stories, hiking, parties and swimming, and people raised their families there,” she said.
Many children took music lessons at the festival, and there would usually be a children’s recital at the end.
“I do understand that it was a tough job to keep it afloat with all the things that needed to be in place,” Fox Henson said. “The musicians really want to find a way to come back to play. ... It would just recharge us in so many ways. It was great to have that family.”
If the festival’s board is successful, there may be such an opportunity as early as 2024. Joe Higgins, a bass player from Massachusetts, who has attended the festival for around 20 years, is part of a group of musicians who want to play in central New Hampshire this summer, one way or another.
“I think among the musicians there was a period of shock” after receiving the email, Higgins said. “While we knew the organization was on the ropes, we didn’t know the full extent.”
He said the people he has met through the festival are “some of the best musicians I’ve played with in my career, and some of the best humans I’ve played with,” and he doesn’t want to see those relationships end.
“Since we don’t know what will happen, or how this will play out in the short term, we have begun developing the structure for a musicians’ collective,” Higgins said. The network includes many musicians who have experience with forming and organizing nonprofit organizations.
“Our goal is to bring some music to the Lakes Region in 2023, but it’s so early, we don’t know what we’re able to do,” Higgins said, adding that they need to figure out musicians’ availability, housing and venue space. “We would love to be able to provide some concerts up there this summer.”
For more about the New Hampshire Music Festival, visit nhmf.org. For more about the efforts of the musicians’ collective, visit nhmfmusicians.org or follow the Facebook page “The New Hampshire Music Festival.”
