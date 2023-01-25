FRANKLIN — No one was injured in a house fire on Wednesday morning, according to a written statement from the Franklin Fire Department.
The call for the two-story building fire at 411 N. Main St. went out just before 9 a.m. At the time, the Franklin and Tilton-Northfield departments were both responding to two other calls. Luckily, Franklin crews responded from another call and were able to subdue the fire with just fire extinguishers. Neither the first responders nor the occupants were injured in the fire.
The release claimed that the fire was the second in less than a week to be caused by “discarded smoking materials.”
Franklin Fire Chief Michael J. Foss was quoted as saying, “Even when people are very careful with their discarded smoking materials, this continues to be the cause of many fires in the region.”
The Franklin Fire Department included in their statement a reminder that “discarded stove ashes and smoking materials should not be stored in or near structures,” and that when they are discarded, it's best to wet them down with water.
“We were fortunate with everyone being on additional calls at the time of the fire that this was not a more serious incident with people trapped or heavier fire involvement,” said Deputy Fire Chief David Hall in the written statement.
