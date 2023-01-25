FRANKLIN — No one was injured in a house fire on Wednesday morning, according to a written statement from the Franklin Fire Department.

The call for the two-story building fire at 411 N. Main St. went out just before 9 a.m. At the time, the Franklin and Tilton-Northfield departments were both responding to two other calls. Luckily, Franklin crews responded from another call and were able to subdue the fire with just fire extinguishers. Neither the first responders nor the occupants were injured in the fire.

