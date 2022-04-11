LACONIA — An unnamed driver managed to walk away without any injuries after an SUV struck a telephone pole and rolled over onto its side Friday night.
“She was traveling on Roller Coaster Road, the report indicates south, I’m guessing towards Parade Road,” said Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield. “She was admittedly looking on her phone looking for directions.”
During her period of distraction, the driver left the road, crashed into and destroyed a telephone pole.
“They stuffed it hard,” said local resident Michael Foote, who came out and photographed the ordeal. “It shut down Roller Coaster from 7:30 or 8 to 4 in the morning.”
According to Foote, these kinds of accidents are far from anomalous. He said he sees at least three accidents a year on Roller Coaster, and that drivers are constantly distracted and/or speeding down the wooded stretch of road.
“It’s a 30-mile-an-hour road with pets, pedestrians and regular people living here,” Foote said, saying that the road’s rolling and steep hills are no excuse for poor driver behavior. “It’s just outright speeding and not following rules.”
The SUV was going fast enough to destroy a 50-foot telephone pole, which was replaced that same night by an Eversource crew. Despite the damage dealt to the front of the vehicle and a roll over, the driver had nothing more than a few bruises and is considered to be uninjured.
“It's amazing,” Canfield said. “Sometimes you get crashes like that and no injuries. Then when you have minor crashes you can get some severe injuries.”
