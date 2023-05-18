LACONIA — One seasonal residence was destroyed and several others damaged by a fire on Wednesday night.
A news release from the Laconia Fire Department states that a fire was reported at 10:48 p.m. at the “Resort on the Bay” property at 591 Weirs Blvd. The caller reported a couple of explosions as well as a structure ablaze.
The first crew to respond was greeted by one seasonal cottage fully engulfed in flames, with three neighboring cottages also starting to catch fire.
While the initial crew focused on the fully involved cabin, additional city firefighters arrived on scene to assist with the attack and to search the surrounding homes, none of which were found to be occupied at the time.
“This was a great stop,” Lt. Scott Lewandowski said. “We were fortunate enough not to have additional calls going on at the same time. Having all 10 of our personnel available allowed us to minimize damage to the other buildings.”
The burned cottage had many additions and what the release called “a large quantity of contents,” which necessitated “extensive overhaul” — searching behind ceilings, walls and floorings to ensure that there wasn’t any hidden fire in the structure.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there’s no reason to consider it suspicious at this point. No injuries have been reported.
Firefighter Johnathan McDonald noted that seasonal cottages tend to be small and have more people than average homes.
“It is critical that they have working smoke detectors due to the reduced time occupants have to get out of the building during a fire emergency,” McDonald said.
The number of structures involved, coupled with the density of the cottages on the property, made for a challenging firefighting situation. The city’s department was assisted at the scene by crews from Gilford, Belmont, Meredith, Tilton-Northfield, Franklin, Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid and the Gilford Police Department. Station coverage was provided by Gilford, Meredith and Meredith EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.