LACONIA — There have been only two serious accidents so far at this year’s Motorcycle Week, and no fatalities, despite staggering numbers of visitors and riders. Despite the low number, state safety leaders are urging both riders and drivers to operate with increased caution due to a growing rate of motor vehicle fatalities across the Granite State. The Department of Safety is using the acronym SMART: Safely, Maturely, Aware, Respectfully and Trained, to help lower fatalities on both two wheels and four.
“Our mission is to save lives on New Hampshire roads and prevent serious crashes,” said John Clegg of the Office of Highway Safety. “What we’re seeing right now is some of the motorcycle fatalities, we’ve had an uptick. In 2021, we had 26 motorcycle fatalities. In 2022, we had 32, and right now in 2023, currently, we’re at eight fatalities. If you look at last year in the same timeframe, we were at seven, so we’re kind of running neck and neck with the 2022 numbers of 32 motorcycle fatalities, so that’s concerning.”
“We've only had two serious accidents happen, and about 30 accidents total,” said Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield. “We’ve had 229 motor vehicle stops, of which 185 were written warnings, and 14 were summonses.”
According to Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert, the first serious accident occurred Monday midday at 1165 Weirs Blvd. “It was a male patient with a head injury, no helmet worn,” Joubert said, adding the patient’s status was critical. “He was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia."
The second incident was on Tuesday, just after 5 p.m. at 713 Endicott St. N., where a 34-year-old male was struck by a car.
“He was a significant patient with multi-system trauma, meaning internal and external injuries,” Joubert said. “He was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia, then flown to Concord.”
Canfield described this year’s motorcycle week as “tame” despite the crowds and comparable to previous years as far as accidents, crime and rowdiness. Even so, Clegg and other safety officials are urging riders to wear helmets, bright-colored clothing and drive at or under the speed limit. Motorists are encouraged to be extra aware of bikers.
“This being the 100th anniversary, we are concerned, we want people to be safe,” Clegg said. “The most important thing we want all motorists to know is to share the road in and around motorcyclists. Give them the space needed, 30 yards away from them so you can react and protect those cyclists.”
The burden also falls on riders to protect themselves by obeying traffic laws and avoiding driving under the influence. Upward of 70% of 2021’s motorcyclist fatalities were caused by drugs or alcohol, according to Clegg. Of those victims, 19 were also not wearing a helmet.
“Motorcyclists don't have fender benders; often in an accident you’re exchanging skin with asphalt,” said Larry Crowe, state coordinator for the Motorcycle Rider Education Program. “It's hard to operate a motorcycle. Giving away the skills people have worked really hard [on] to alcohol, most are going to regret it.”
When it comes to drinking and riding, or drinking and driving, Crowe emphasized people “know it’s not right.”
“When someone is intoxicated, it’s too late to make the right choice,” Crowe said. “I’m looking at the people around them to insist on the right choice. Anyone who watches a friend ride off and knows that they're drunk, that is a regret they're going to have for the rest of their life."
Another risk for bikers is riding in close group formations. Crowe says riders can mitigate risk by planning ahead and using communication methods such as hand signals to avoid catastrophe.
“If you're in a tight group and something goes wrong with one rider, it's very likely to affect others around you,” Crowe said. “If one person crashes in a group, it’s seven times more likely that others will be have a problem.”
Crowe added riding in a staggered formation during the straight portions of a ride is a great way to mitigate such risk.
Bikers should also watch out for the summer heat and dehydration.
“On Sunday, we definitely felt the impact of the sun,” Joubert said. “Because of the congestion, there were multiple riders dealing with heat exhaustion from sitting on their hot motorcycles in the sun.”
Riders can mitigate the effects of the heat by staying hydrated and taking breaks in shaded areas whenever possible during hot days. Dunking arms in cold water can help quickly reduce body temperature as well. Riders experiencing early symptoms of heat stroke, including high body temperatures, high heart rates, nausea, dizziness or confusion, should dismount and dial 911 immediately.
The Office of Highway Safety is conducting a survey of residents about public safety. To participate in the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/OHS-FLIER.
