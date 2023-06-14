Run complete

A rider completes their run at the Gunstock Hill Climb. Thousands were in attendance. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — There have been only two serious accidents so far at this year’s Motorcycle Week, and no fatalities, despite staggering numbers of visitors and riders. Despite the low number, state safety leaders are urging both riders and drivers to operate with increased caution due to a growing rate of motor vehicle fatalities across the Granite State. The Department of Safety is using the acronym SMART: Safely, Maturely, Aware, Respectfully and Trained, to help lower fatalities on both two wheels and four.

“Our mission is to save lives on New Hampshire roads and prevent serious crashes,” said John Clegg of the Office of Highway Safety. “What we’re seeing right now is some of the motorcycle fatalities, we’ve had an uptick. In 2021, we had 26 motorcycle fatalities. In 2022, we had 32, and right now in 2023, currently, we’re at eight fatalities. If you look at last year in the same timeframe, we were at seven, so we’re kind of running neck and neck with the 2022 numbers of 32 motorcycle fatalities, so that’s concerning.”

