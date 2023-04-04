LACONIA — When friends approached Charlie St. Clair — he said by the dozens, at least — about an article they’d read in The Laconia Daily Sun announcing Motorcycle Week had been extended to 100 days, he asked them, “What day is it?”
“Saturday,” they confidently replied.
“And what’s today’s date?” he responded.
“April… Oh.”
To celebrate April Fools' Day this year, the news team at The Daily Sun decided to concoct a satire edition. With playful pseudonyms, whimsical fonts and preposterous illustrations, the team put together a slew of stories making wacky riffs on local events.
The feedback, so far, has been largely positive: top stories from the edition have sevenfold more online hits than regular coverage from the end of March, and the Sun office has fielded calls and visitors early this week, all but a few of whom reached out with praise. The stories on the Sun’s Facebook page have more than 100 times more likes and comments than an average post garners.
Locals’ responses also provided the pieces’ main characters a bonus laugh. More seriously, how — and whether — readers realized those stories were in jest also provides insight about how Daily Sun content is accessed and digested by its audience.
As with every edition of the Sun, the April 1 edition appeared in print. The special edition, however, featured a new masthead dubbing it “The Laconia Nightly Moon” with an “April Fools” tag where the week’s day typically appears. Headlines appeared in odd fonts, and the prank paper was rounded out with fantasticized, AI-generated press releases and mock letters to the editor. As with every edition of the Sun — or perhaps more — individual articles were shared through word of mouth and through online news and social-media platforms.
The humor in satire comes from its veneer of mocking sincerity. But some, especially those who first saw the stories online, without the aesthetic signifiers of foolery, believed the fake stories to be real.
After citizens read about the city’s plan to expand the downtown parking garage to 30 floors, many who believed the story to be real contacted the city, according to Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and were “beside themselves.”
“Everyone had taken the bait,” he said, chuckling, adding that he had found the fake stories “outrageously funny.”
Hosmer noted that one person he responded to, informing them of the date’s importance, directed a curse at him. “Which I thought was even funnier,” Hosmer continued. “I mean, I didn’t write this paper.”
City Manager Kirk Beattie said many of those who called him had “assumed it wasn’t true, but wanted to confirm to be sure.” Most of those he informed about the satire edition, he said, responded positively.
Gunstock General Manager Tom Day, who said he got questions all weekend from skiers about whether the “humble” master plan story was true, said he enjoyed the opportunity to play along.
“I would tell them that we were going to land in front of [ski] patrol and shut the pan[orama lift] down till they took off again,” he said. “About 20% believed it was true.”
St. Clair said the satire article about Motorcycle Week, whether readers believed it or not, was “great marketing for us.” People nationwide, he continued, had called him with either laughter or confusion and a couple as far away as Paris planning to attend Motorcycle Week to make sure that the 100-day extension was not real.
Links to the stories were shared across personal and town or city Facebook pages. In these posts, most commenters recognized, or even appreciated, their satirical nature. Those who did not were typically promptly corrected by a storm of response comments (which offer their own humor if one ventures to read them).
While there are indicators in the print version, or in the comments on a digital version, to reveal the foolery behind the words if the reader missed it, when the fake stories were shared through typical news services without disclaimers or repeated through word of mouth, those indicators and checks were lost.
Newsbreak, a local news alert platform and app, shared the April Fools stories in its regular feed, as it often does with Sun content, alongside regular news stories from various outlets. Similarly, the stories were included in an email news round-up distributed by the New Hampshire Business Review, a member of the Granite State News Collaborative. Both appeared without a disclaimer and it was unclear if the sharers were aware they had distributed joke news stories. NHBR did not respond to a request for comment.
St. Clair said that, when he asked people why they thought the Motorcycle Week story was true, the response he got was, “If it’s in the newspaper, it has to be true.”
Because of the rise of “Fake News” and misinformation online, checking the full content and context of any article has taken on unprecedented importance for readers. Those who only read the title of a piece online, or who missed the pseudonym bylines and photoshopped images, or who heard about the story from someone else who had been fooled, may have been more likely to believe the satire was real.
The edition, the news team hopes, served several reminders to the community: to find humor in our rich local culture, to pay attention to the context, byline and detail of every article from any publication in any medium and to remember that even local reporters have a sense of humor.
For anyone wanting a correction: there is no bridge across the Broads in the works, the Gunstock master plan has not been updated, Motorcycle Week's dates have not changed, the future of the parking garage remains uncertain and the Court Street Cumberland Farms will remain a Cumberland Farms.
Nevertheless, one Facebook comment on the Sun’s page said, “It was the best paper they’ve ever published.”
