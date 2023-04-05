Chicken coop

Laconia firefighters pack up after extinguishing a chicken coop fire next to the Weirs. An estimated nine chicks died in the miniature blaze due to an issue with a heating lamp. Three chicks were believed to have survived. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — An estimated nine chicks died in a coop fire adjacent to the Weirs Wednesday afternoon. There were no human injuries or fatalities. Two Laconia engines, a Laconia ladder truck, a Laconia ambulance and an engine from Gilford responded to what was initially listed as a building fire. 

"We didn't see any smoke from the boulevard, so we knew it was nothing too big," Laconia Fire Lt. Brian Keyes said. "Then Gilford's chief got here first."

