LACONIA — A Weirs Beach nightspot is asking for the city’s approval to stay open further into the wee hours of the morning.
Tower Hill Tavern’s request to stay open until 2 a.m. is up for consideration by the Laconia Planning Board on Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.
The proposal by Tower Hill Tavern, owned by Anthony Santagate, is one of two Weirs Beach entertainment, food and drink establishments to have applications on the board’s agenda.
The Tower Hill Tavern currently operates until 1 a.m. It received the city’s approval to offer entertainment until that hour last year — temporarily in May and permanently in August. According to the minutes of the board’s August 2021 meeting, the city was unaware of any noise complaints after the longer hours were initiated.
If the extension is granted it would not affect Tower Hill’s alcohol serving hours.
Under the law, bars and lounges must stop serving alcohol at 1 a.m. and all drinks must be consumed by 1:30 a.m., according to state Liquor Commission spokesperson E.J. Powers.
Also on the agenda is a plan by High Octane Saloon to expand its operations.
The establishment, formerly known as the Broken Spoke, is seeking permission to build a 2,300-square-foot to its building at the corner of Route 3 and Watson Road, as well as a 5,000-square-foot pavilion, and install a 3,200-square-foot patio.
