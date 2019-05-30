PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative’s 80th annual meeting of members will take place on Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Merrill Place Conference Center on the campus of Plymouth State University.
All NHEC members are welcome to attend the business meeting in person, or join the live stream of the meeting online.
Registration for members attending the meeting in person will begin at 5 p.m. To join the live stream, open an internet browser and enter the address: www.ustream.tv/channel/YWLRQpSwmgj.
