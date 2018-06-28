GILFORD — A sign at Ellacoya State Park on Wednesday warned of high levels of bacteria.
“WATER CURRENTLY NOT SUITABLE FOR WADING OR SWIMMING!” the yellow sign warns. “Exposure to this water may cause nausea vomiting, diarrhea or fever.”
Testing by the state Department of Environmental Services on June 19 showed 307.6 counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water at one site and 160.7 at another. Samples collected Monday also registered E. coli above standards. New water samples were taken Wednesday, with results to be released today.
Advisory warning signs against swimming are put in place when two samples of water exceed 88 counts of E. coli or when one sample exceeds 158 counts.
The state’s testing program is conducted Memorial Day to Labor Day. Each beach is typically tested three times, once in June, once in July and once in August.
Beaches in Laconia did not carry warning signs on Wednesday, but that did not mean the water was necessarily safe for swimming.
The city has requested that no state testing be done this month at its five beaches, Bond, Bartlett, Opechee Cove, Opechee Point and Weirs, even though bacterial contamination has been found at these locations previously, said Amanda McQuaid, DES beach program coordinator.
“Laconia doesn’t want us to sample until after the 4th of July,” McQuaid said. “They know they are going to have high bacteria.”
The state has a special warning on its website about Opechee Cove.
“The state no longer monitors this beach,” it states. “The advisory remains for the summer as a precaution due to potentially high bacteria levels at this beach. The advisory is based on beach conditions and results from recurrent advisories in previous years. Avoid contact with geese and other waterfowl excrement on beaches.”
Although water quality at Opechee Cove is a perennial problem, the only warning sign at the beach Wednesday was one that said no lifeguard was on duty. A boy was wading in the water.
Kevin Dunleavy, Laconia’s director of Parks and Recreation, said there should have been a sign up to warn people against swimming or wading there.
“We put them up about a week ago, but they disappear or get knocked down,” he said. “If they are missing, we will put new ones up.”
Opechee Cove is the most problematic Laconia beach for bacterial contamination, followed by Bartlett, Weirs, Opechee Point and Bond Beach, Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy said the city asked for no testing until after July 4th this year because of frustrations with testing lag time that could cause a beach to be closed to swimming when the water is actually clear.
Contamination is sometimes intermittent and test results can be quickly outdated. A few days may pass between original testing showing a problem and results of new testing showing the problem has cleared.
Meanwhile, a big event like Motorcycle Week or a major holiday like the 4th of July may have passed.
“An advisory on the 4th of July is a big concern for us,” Dunleavy said. “If we are dealing with outdated information, that can cause frustration.”
He said the public can do its part to keep water clean by not feeding waterfowl as waste from birds is a major contaminant. Also, people need to clean up after their pets.
Other water pollution problems occur when rain washes contaminants into storm drains and septic tanks leak.
Sometimes unforeseen things drop into the water.
Recently, removal of an old wooden deck over the Perley Canal at the Beacon Street West Condominiums caused chunks of wood, sawdust and other material to fall into the water, which leads to the Winnipesaukee River and on to Lake Winnisquam. The water was cloudy Wednesday, but a fish could be seen swimming through the debris.
Eric Chinburg, of Chinburg Builders, which built the condominium project, said workers had to remove the decking because it became rotten and pieces were falling into the water. It was difficult to catch small debris in the removal project, he said. Large pieces went into a bin.
“It was rotten wood,” he said. “It’s not an ideal situation, but it shouldn’t be an environmental issue.”
Dunleavy said the city has upgraded its sewer system and swim areas are cleaner than they once were, but people sometimes say they got sick after swimming at the beaches.
“We have had sporadic reports of people calling and saying they or their children got sick at the beach,” Dunleavy said.
He estimated one or two reports of sickness a year.
People also occasionally report getting a rash after swimming. This so-called “duck itch” or “swimmer’s itch,” is associated with an allergic reaction to parasites carried by birds.
Cyanobacteria can also sicken swimmers.
“Acute health effects include irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea,” the Department of Environmental Services said. “Chronic effects include liver and central nervous system damage.”
Berry Bay on Lake Ossipee in the Effingham area was under a cyanobacteria warning on Wednesday.
Results of water testing at beaches can be found on the Department of Environmental Services website – www.des.nh.gov
