LACONIA — When the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival made its post-pandemic return last year, attendees were grateful to see it. But they did miss its iconic pumpkin tower. 

To bring back the crowd-pleaser, organizers have turned to a popular form of crowdfunding: a GoFundMe dedicated solely toward funding the gourd-filled gateway to the festival went live this week. To check it out, visit gofund.me/6df4019c.

