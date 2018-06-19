Editor's Note: The Laconia Daily Sun is publishing valedictory speeches from area high schools. This speech, edited for space, was delivered by Emma Lagueux at Newfound Regional High School in Bristol.
Good morning friends, family, people on the bleachers who weren’t deemed important enough to get a ticket but the afterparty would have been awkward if you weren’t here. Welcome. We’ve been waiting for this day for ages. Every single student that you see up here has made it through the wringer. We’ve written papers on books and historical events so dry they make the Sahara look like an ocean. We’ve crunched enough numbers to know that geometry was a soul-crushing class. And we’ve all gotten trapped in Mr. Dumont’s mess of a bio lab at some point. (Seriously man, why are you keeping a three-week-old egg protein out on the workbench?) However, after tirelessly trudging through four years of material meant to jack up our brains, for some it was all for naught. Unfortunately, some of us were not able to withstand the ultimate challenge at the end of it all. Senior project. I would now like to observe a moment of silence for all those who were not able to survive the beast.
Throughout our four years, I know we’ve had a good many stories and successes that would really help us reminisce and remember all the fun we’ve had, but to be honest, I’m blanking on most of them. I vaguely remember Field Hockey winning the state championships, the One Act Play cast winning best play two years in a row, and perhaps the most impressive, football winning a single game that ended a two-year losing streak. Coming off this monumental shift in their morale, they then promptly lost the homecoming game. The only thing that I can vividly remember was Donovan getting up in every class meeting freshman year and offering his own words of wisdom. For some reason, they were the exact same thing every time, and I will now bestow them upon you to the best of my ability. “Don’t sleep with dirty blankets. So what I’m trying to say here is that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” I still have literally no clue what that means, but I’m sure it was supposed to mean something. There was also an excessive amount of dabbing, but I’m really trying not to remember that.
So to make up for my post traumatic amnesia, I’m going to run through the most memorable pop culture events of the last four years to give you some context, if nothing else. Two thousand 14 seemed to go pretty well, with Jimmy Fallon taking over for Jay Leno on The Tonight Show, but “Let it go” from Frozen was still in the top 20, so that year’s a wash. Two thousand 15 started with a Patriots Super Bowl win, and ended with a reality show star announcing a bid for president. Yup. 2016 was the year that really took off with Stranger Things being introduced on Netflix, Leonardo Dicaprio winning that long awaited Oscar for playing with a bear and Beyonce releasing Lemonade instead of just going to a relationship counselor. Two thousand 17 carried on the mayhem with a botched Oscars announcement, Kendall Jenner attempting to end racism with Pepsi, and enough “thoughts and prayers” were sent out to choke an elephant, but not a whole lot else was done. So far, 2018 seems to be slightly less of a dumpster fire, with America’s top dads winning gold in curling, the Kardashians popping out so many babies, you’d think it was planned, and Guillermo del Toro proving that, indeed, fish monsters are better than men.
So that leads us up to today. Before our friends and family (and the aforementioned people on the bleachers), we stand, with the boys looking professional and well put together, and the girls looking like we are about to be baptized en mass. Seriously, I had to buy a white dress for this so it wouldn’t show through the gown. I could look at a slice of pizza right now and get a stain big enough to cover my impending college loans. You know what white gowns are good for? For when you need to graduate at 10 and haunt an old victorian mansion at 12.
Anyway, I digress. For the most part, we have our own small universe here at Newfound. By this, I mean that we are the only large group of people that we all regularly see. Some of us have been together since preschool, and this will be the last time that we are all in one place. Listen, I’m not even going to pretend to go through that “we’re all going to keep in touch forever and ever” spiel. That would be wholly unrealistic. I mean, sure, we’ll make plans to get together for lunch that will mysteriously fall through, we’ll run into each other at the grocery store and ignore the other person’s presence at all costs, and we’ll plan reunions that some of us won’t even bother to open the email for. My point is, don’t feel bad if in 20 years, you can’t remember the name of a single person you graduated with today other than your close friends. If you look back and high school was the best years of your life, then your life can’t be that great. Take whatever you need from these last four years and just let the rest go. It’s time to move on to bigger and better things.
So. We have been waiting for this day for years. And now we stand, right on the edge of every possible outcome. You’re sending us out into the world to start our adult lives from scratch with pretty much the equivalent of an empty gum wrapper and an extra sock of dubious cleanliness. And therein lies the beauty and anxious agony of this ceremony. We’re off to find our places in society and we don’t even have a clue which direction to take that first step in. It’s both grab-that-extra-sock exhilarating and am-i-supposed-to-know-what-this-gum-wrapper-is-for terrifying at the same time!
So to end off, I would like to share a quote that many of the great philosophers and literary geniuses of our era consider to be the most moving final words of any group, and I feel it is perfectly suited to encompass my class’s mindset. “We out!” *mic drop*
