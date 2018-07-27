BRISTOL — School Administrative Unit 4 Superintendent Stacy Buckley has responded to the controversy over high school guidance counselor Shelly Philbrick’s testimony in support of convicted pedophile Kristie Torbick by sending a letter to district parents on Wednesday. Buckley said she had received a number of complaints and calls for Philbrick’s dismissal.
Torbick, a former employee of the Newfound Area School District, was working as a guidance counselor in the Exeter School District when she got romantically involved with a 14-year-old freshman at the school. She has pleaded guilty to four counts of felonious sexual assault and was sentenced to 2 ½ to five years in prison, with a 3 ½- to seven-year suspended sentence.
The prosecution had asked for a five- to 10-year prison sentence, but after hearing from a number of current and former colleagues who called for leniency, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman handed down the lesser sentence.
Philbrick was among those who supported leniency, saying, “to incarcerate Mrs. Torbick as part of any plea bargain would be a sad injustice to her own three children, one of which is only 3 years of age.”
The remark has sparked outrage in her home school district, with Alexandria Police Chief Donald Sullivan posting on Facebook, “I’ve worked in Law Enforcement for over twenty years and have worked with some of the most honorable men and women you could ever meet. I want everyone to know that If any of them were to get convicted of raping a child, I will NOT testify to their character or plead for leniency. I will support the victim in the case with all of my heart and energy.”
Newfound graduate Nicholas Crosby, who had served as student representative to the Newfound Area School Board, said in a letter to The Laconia Daily Sun, “I am disgusted to see Mrs. Philbrick supporting Torbick as the crime that was committed is serious and sick. This wasn’t just a quick ‘in-the-moment’ incident, which still wouldn’t have been okay — this was hatched out and premeditated. … I’ve known Mrs. Philbrick not just when I attended NRHS, but when I was around 4 years old attending Bridgewater-Hebron Village School. I am deeply disappointed and ashamed to see Mrs. Philbrick’s recent judgment and actions. And for Mrs. Philbrick to use her judgment and voice like this ... she should really reconsider her current job as a guidance counselor.”
In her letter to parents, Buckley noted, “Over the past few weeks, I have had several correspondences from parents regarding their concerns with the testimony. I am also aware of several public petitions requesting a special board meeting and/or Ms. Philbrick’s resignation.”
Buckley referred those concerned to the district policy on complaints, which calls for the complaints to go to the superintendent. “The [School] Board shall not hear or review complaints until such complaints have first been brought forth through the appropriate and applicable administrative procedures and the Superintendent or her/his designee has had a reasonable opportunity to seek to resolve the complaint,” the policy states.
“I have been public stating that I do not support her testimony,” Buckley said. “I was not notified that she would be testifying, nor did I grant approval for her to testify. Ms. Philbrick acted on her own, not as a representative or with authorization of the school district. That being said, Ms. Philbrick has the right to speak on this matter as a member of the public.”
Plymouth State University has issued a similar view. Several PSU personnel, including Dr. Nancy Strapko, an associate professor emeritus and former graduate school health education coordinator at the university, wrote a letter about her therapy sessions with Torbick, insisting Torbick was not a “predator.”
“Kristie takes full responsibility for her actions with her ‘victim.’ I put this in [quotes] because I am aware that her ‘victim’ was truly the pursuer in this case,” Strapko wrote.
Gary Goodnough, a professor of counselor education who served as Torbick’s adviser and internship supervisor at PSU, wrote, “no benefit to society would be served by incarcerating her.”
University President Donald Birx, like Buckley, issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that the personal opinions of the staff, faculty, and students are separate from the opinions of the university.
“I want to make the position of the University clear,” he wrote. “Plymouth State University condemns in the strongest terms the actions of Ms. Torbick and supports the victim in this case. We take seriously the sacred trust between educators, students and families and, in the case of Ms. Torbick, that trust was broken.”
University trustees indicated that their concern was with what the faculty teaches. Chair John Small was quoted as saying, if they don’t teach “the appropriate approach,” then, “that’s a different performance issue.”
Buckley said she cannot talk about personnel matters, and that a special School Board meeting “will likely end up in frustration on both parties, as it is a personnel matter and cannot be discussed in public.”
A call seeking comment from Philbrick was not returned.
Vincent Paul Migliore, Bridgewater’s representative to the Newfound Area School Board, and a former board chair, said, “Based on the contacts I’ve had with the superintendent, she’s handling this perfectly well, in as professional a manner as possible, which is precisely why she was hired.”
He would not comment further on Philbrick’s status as an employee except to say that, if the public reaction makes it impossible for her to be effective in her role, the superintendent would have to act accordingly.
