BRISTOL — Jason Torsey, the Newfound Area School District’s facilities manager, has asked the school board to authorize spending as much as $7,700 to do a site study for a potential land swap to benefit the Tapply-Thompson Community Center. The school board, however, put the brakes on spending money on something that would offer little direct benefit to the school district.

The community center, whose executive director also serves as a Bristol Selectboard member, has been working behind the scenes with the town and the school district to acquire a town lot adjacent to Kelley Park, along with the school district’s bus parking lot, adjacent to Newfound Memorial Middle School, as the site of a new recreational facility. The community center has offered to trade another adjacent lot on North Main Street with the school district to acquire its bus lot.

