BRISTOL — Jason Torsey, the Newfound Area School District’s facilities manager, has asked the school board to authorize spending as much as $7,700 to do a site study for a potential land swap to benefit the Tapply-Thompson Community Center. The school board, however, put the brakes on spending money on something that would offer little direct benefit to the school district.
The community center, whose executive director also serves as a Bristol Selectboard member, has been working behind the scenes with the town and the school district to acquire a town lot adjacent to Kelley Park, along with the school district’s bus parking lot, adjacent to Newfound Memorial Middle School, as the site of a new recreational facility. The community center has offered to trade another adjacent lot on North Main Street with the school district to acquire its bus lot.
Mark Dionne, TTCC grants and community engagement manager, has refused to discuss the project prior to having “some updated information by the middle of September,” so the only information for the public comes from the Newfound Area School Board and from fundraising updates from TTCC Executive Director Leslie Dion.
The proposed swap would give the district slightly more land, but “really doesn’t provide much benefit to the school district,” Torsey admitted. “Really, it’s primarily to benefit the community.”
The school board Facilities Committee has recommended hiring a civil engineer to assess the property and develop a plan to reconfigure the middle school parking lots, but the $7,700 cost figure came from a single estimate. In recommending approval of the expenditure, Torsey suggested making it “up to $7,700” and soliciting other quotes.
Tom Edwards, the school board representative from Hebron, questioned studying the land swap without first discussing what to do about bus parking. “Do we have to put the buses there?” he asked.
The school district is looking into the possibility of building a new elementary school or renovating existing schools. Three towns are considering withdrawing from School Administrative Unit 4, and the Hill School District is considering joining SAU 4. Edwards said that, with all that in mind, it might be a good idea to consider other locations for bus parking lots — including the current fire station, which will soon be replaced with a new public safety building, currently under construction.
The school board discussed asking the TTCC to share the cost of the engineering study as “a good compromise,” with Vice Chair Kim Bliss of Alexandria calling it “a good-faith investment in the initial groundwork of getting the swap done; it just makes sense. And if they say no, we’ll cover it, but I think it makes sense for them to want to come in and then, at least, if we’ve authorized it tonight, then they can move forward.”
Board member Nathan Saler of New Hampton, who has been involved with the TTCC expansion plans, noted that settling on an address for the project is important as the community center seeks grants to help with the cost.
“You have to have an address where the building is happening,” he said. “If there’s no address, that’s the critical spot. It also affects the design of the building a little bit, too.”
Saler conceded it will cost several million dollars and take years of fundraising to make the project happen. That led Chair Melissa Suckling of Danbury to comment, “I personally have more questions than answers. I’d rather have somebody from the TTCC here to answer questions before I even voted.
"It is the taxpayers’ money of $7,700 that wasn’t in the budget.”
She questioned whether the town will be able to transfer the property between Kelley Park and the bus lot to the TTCC, since it was given to the town for a community garden. She also questioned spending $7,700 for a study that might end up being “a waste of money” if it proves to be unsuitable for school district use.
“I’m just trying to be a little bit fiscally conscientious, personally,” Suckling said, noting a vote on the engineering study was not even on the agenda for the Aug. 14 meeting.
The board agreed to ask Dion or Assistant Director Dan MacLean to answer questions at the next meeting on Monday, Aug. 28, and Suckling suggested also discussing parking with the bus company First Student.
“Do they have to have them all in one spot?” she asked. “Do they have to have that trailer there? I think there’s some bus yard questions to be had. We have to ask First Student because we don’t have all those answers; they do.”
