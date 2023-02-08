BRISTOL — Voters at the Newfound Area School District deliberative session on Feb. 4 increased the school operating budget by $100,050, hoping to retain an English and language arts position for the middle school that would have been eliminated under the proposed budget.
The new budget totals just over $27 million. While the voters’ intentions were clear, Moderator Edward “Ned” Gordon noted that the school board is not obligated to use the extra money for that purpose.
In proposing the amendment, Jay Peringer of Alexandria, who teaches social studies at Newfound Memorial Middle School, said that, between 2008 and 2013, when there were six literacy teachers there, an average of 78% of the students achieved proficiency in reading.
“There was even a high point of 87%,” Peringer said. “That was amazing.”
Budget decisions since 2013 have resulted in the elimination of two of those teachers, and middle school testing saw a drop in proficiency to 38% in 2016, Peringer said. The district brought the number of literacy teachers back to five and, even with the effects of the pandemic, the middle school has returned to a 60% proficiency level. The most recent results show that Newfound’s sixth, seventh and eighth graders exceeded the national average.
“And now we’re looking to cut back from five back to the four,” Peringer said. “I’m really worried about that. I’m worried that our proficiency in reading and writing is going to go back down to 38%, so I’m offering an amendment to add that money back in to keep the level where it is.”
Aubrey Freedman of Bridgewater said he felt the district’s current per-student cost of $22,000 was high enough. He noted that, at the Jan. 9 budget hearing, “I had a whole list of things that I complained about that were wasteful, and not one thing was even reduced, so I absolutely oppose spending an extra penny on this operating budget.”
Steve Spafford of Groton said he would support the spending if students were again taught cursive writing, saying he was embarrassed when family members were unable to read a letter his father had written because they had not been taught how to read writing from the “old days.”
“None of this printing business, like kindergarten,” he said.
Ariel Maloney of Bristol, chair of the high school English department, countered with, “You’ll be pleased to know that my third-grader is super-excited to learn cursive this year.”
She said, “What we do in our ELA classrooms is support students’ reading and writing which is then disseminated across their curriculum, in their social studies classes, in their science classes, and ... all these different disciplines that they’ll continue in.”
Middle School Principal Christopher Ulrich said the reduction to four literacy positions would result in student-teacher ratios of 21-1 instead of the current 16-1 ratio. When challenged on that figure, he explained that, with 290 students, four teachers, and four teaching sessions each, it would result in that number. The math actually results in an 18-1 ratio.
Erin Edwards of Hebron said she was so impressed with what students were learning at the middle school that she and her husband transferred their children from Sant Bani School in Sanbornton to Newfound.
“I saw what the children were learning in their classes and the amazing learning that was going on with the kids and the instruction and just the level at which the students were writing," Edwards said. "I was incredibly impressed.”
Rick Alpers of Bristol said the school board does the best it can, restricted by the district’s tax cap, “and have to make those difficult decisions — and they did. We have the ability here to fix that today, and I think we should as a group collectively come together and increase the dollar amount that’s been asked by Mr. Peringer.”
He continued, “Those class sizes that Mr. Ulrick shared is concerning to me — 21-1 in the middle school. If you see middle school kids, they’re not exactly the most calm kids in the world. You know, 21 kids in a classroom, it’s like going to Chuck E. Cheese back in the day.”
Limit on use of fund balance
An amendment that would have limited the amount of money withdrawn from the undesignated fund balance was defeated after an extended discussion.
Those in favor of the amendment argued that money left over at the end of the fiscal year should be applied toward reducing taxation, rather than using it for other purposes.
The discussion arose during consideration of setting aside as much as $400,000 from the fund balancer for building maintenance. For the last couple of years, the school district has returned only about 38% of the available money to reduce taxation.
The amendment would have allowed an appropriation of 60% of the fund balance or $400,000, whichever is less, to be placed into the building maintenance trust fund.
John Jenness of New Hampton said that, because of the tax cap, building maintenance has been ignored for many years. The larger amounts taken from the fund balance over the past few years were to help catch up on the deferred maintenance, such as the air circulation system at the middle school.
“So this fund was utilized for exactly what it was designed for, an emergency fund for maintenance. Without it, we would likely have had to raise money via taxation or close the middle school,” Jenness said.
With the defeat of the amendment, the original article will appear on the ballot in March.
The other significant discussion concerned establishing a trust fund for technology, but no amendments were proposed.
At the end of the meeting, Superintendent Pierre Couture provided an update on the formula study committee established at last year’s district meeting. There had been a petitioned article to amend the original formula allocating district expenses among the seven towns making up the cooperative school district.
After discussion of the various ways other school districts allocate the tax burden, the committee was unable to arrive at any recommendation, so the original formula remains in place, Couture said. The formula calls for using average daily attendance from each town, with a separate calculation based upon transportation costs for those towns’ students.
Couture also spoke to the building committee’s architectural study of how classes might be reconfigured, saying they plan to bring a proposal before the voters next year. He urged residents to attend the hearings and share their thoughts as the process moves forward.
