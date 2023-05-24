BRISTOL — Without having met him, the Newfound Area School Board has selected Steven Nilhas of Whitefield, currently the director of curriculum and instruction at School Administrative Unit 36, to serve as the interim superintendent for SAU 4.
Newfound’s current superintendent, Pierre Couture, resigned last month, effective June 30. The school board appointed a seven-member committee comprising Colleen Abbey of the Newfound Teachers Union, paraprofessional Tarra Muzzey, student services coordinator Nancy Coffin, business administrator Robin Reinhold, and accounting and human resources coordinator Mel Shokal, along with school board members Tom Edwards of Hebron and Melissa Suckling of Danbury, to conduct an expedited search for a one-year replacement to allow for a more comprehensive search for a new superintendent.
The committee nominated Nilhas, who holds a doctorate of philosophy degree from the University of Kansas and previously served as superintendent of SAU 84 in Littleton from 2016 to 2019.
“We did interview a bunch of people last week,” said Suckling, who serves as chair of the Newfound school board, “but we — the committee — worked really hard to get this done in a timely, efficient manner so that we are not left in the dust as of June 30 this year.”
In making the decision, she told the board on May 22, “We also wanted to be cognizant of other districts, other positions that they may be getting pulled from, and things like that. So there was a lot of pieces that played into that [decision].”
After the affirmative vote on Nilhas’ appointment, Vice Chair Kimberly Bliss asked to have Nilhas attend the board’s next meeting.
“I just think it’d be nice to drop a face with a name for the rest of the school board members,” she said.
Prior to his work in New Hampshire, Nilhas’ resume includes serving as director of staff development and curriculum in Hays, Kansas; middle and high school principal and athletic director in Grainfield, Kansas; superintendent of schools in Hill City, Kansas; high school principal in Lawrence, Kansas; high school principal at the American School of Asuncion in Paraguay; and middle-high principal at Colegio Jorge Washington in Cartagena, Colombia.
Contacted on Tuesday, Nilhas said, “I am pleased and honored to be chosen to lead the Newfound Area School District. As I shared with the committee, I will spend a good deal of time at the beginning to get a good sense of the work that is ongoing as well as any projects that have already been planned. I will be reaching out to various stakeholders to gain insights and perspectives, so that I will be knowledgeable about priorities and goals. Because I place a high value on relationships, I will strive to build trust and to work collaboratively to move the district forward in the upcoming year.”
Hill tuition agreement
Hill School District principal and superintendent, Brian Connelly, along with Hill School Board members Michele Munson and Carol Asher, joined the Newfound Area School Board to discuss Hill’s tuition agreement with Newfound, set to expire on June 30, 2025.
“I can tell you, from my standpoint, it’s a great relationship that we have with the Newfound School District,” Connelly said, “and we really appreciate how our students are treated and the opportunities which they have here in Bristol.”
Hill has discussed the possibility of joining the Newfound district, but Connelly acknowledged that it “would be a chore for everybody involved,” and said, “If the cooperative option doesn’t work, then certainly we’d like to just roll with the current agreement that we have” — but with “a little tweak” to make it a 13-year agreement rather than a 10-year agreement.
"That will guarantee every kindergarten family that their child, once they enter kindergarten, they would know that their child is going to graduate here,” Connelly said.
“Obviously, there are concerns,” he said, referring to legislation that would allow three of the seven towns that currently comprise the Newfound Area School District to withdraw, and to a facilities study taking place that could lead to a consolidation of school buildings and to new construction.
“Obviously, we would like to know what that horizon looks like,” Connelly said.
A shorter tuition agreement — perhaps three or four years — would provide time for better clarity on the Newfound’s future.
Munson said, “We feel that the opportunities have been helpful to our students, that there’s quality education.”
Asher agreed, saying, “the cooperation between the schools has been good, has been beneficial, and we’re excited for our kids, and they’re just glad to be here.”
Noting the overcrowding that Danbury Elementary School is experiencing, Connelly extended an offer to allow Newfound students to attend Hill’s Jennie D. Blake School, which he said has space to spare.
Hill has 65 students, with 16 preschoolers and the rest distributed in K-6 classrooms. Hill renovated its town hall in 2001 to allow Blake School students to move from their small schoolhouse into the larger town hall building, which has six large classrooms and four offices.
As they continue to discuss their future relationship, Connelly offered to play host to the Newfound School Board.
“We will feed you and let you see it’s a charming, charming little community school,” he said.
Members of the Newfound board suggested having Hill representatives attend some of its facilities committee meetings as ex-officio members so they can keep up on developments as the plans progress.
Policy updates
During the public comment period of the meeting, Bridgewater resident Aubrey Freedman took issue with the some of the policy changes the school board was contemplating, first targeting the form parents must use to opt out of specific course materials for their children.
“The parents have to complete this complicated form: what you object to, what you’re going to teach your child, I guess show the materials. You’re going to have to get it approved by the school district and then show that you’ve completed that. This is crazy,” he said. “If this is basically sex-ed, they’re going to either opt in or opt out, and it should be a simple matter, it’s a family matter. You sit down with your kid and discuss it.”
He continued, “They have trouble just teaching the basic math and reading. I’d say stick with that, and I definitely would not trust them to be teaching sex and definitely with this stuff that’s the whole gender business going on.”
He objected to the pattern of forcing parents to opt out: “[I]t’s always everything is in, and put it on the parents to opt out,” he said.
The health and sexual education opt-out form is easy, he said, but refers to grades 6 through 12.
“I say remove the four elementary schools. I don’t know why they’re on there unless they’re planning to sneak this in later.”
He also questioned why the list of instructional materials was being modified to eliminate “factual, unbiased material on all major religions [which] has a place in school libraries.
“I would think it can be discussed in general terms without talking about Bible study or the Torah, so I can’t imagine why this is being taken out,” he complained.
Finally, he asked why the library catalog does not include all books in the library, saying many parents are claiming the catalog is incomplete.
Couture said he would look into that complaint.
When it came time to vote on the policy changes, the school board approved all of the new language without discussing Freeman’s objections.
