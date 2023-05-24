Brian Connelly

Hill Principal and Superintendent Brian Connelly, right, discusses the tuition agreement with the Newfound Area School District on May 22. With him are Michele Munson, second from left, and Carol Asher, while Newfound's student representative to the school board, Mika Austin, listens at left. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

BRISTOL — Without having met him, the Newfound Area School Board has selected Steven Nilhas of Whitefield, currently the director of curriculum and instruction at School Administrative Unit 36, to serve as the interim superintendent for SAU 4.

Newfound’s current superintendent, Pierre Couture, resigned last month, effective June 30. The school board appointed a seven-member committee comprising Colleen Abbey of the Newfound Teachers Union, paraprofessional Tarra Muzzey, student services coordinator Nancy Coffin, business administrator Robin Reinhold, and accounting and human resources coordinator Mel Shokal, along with school board members Tom Edwards of Hebron and Melissa Suckling of Danbury, to conduct an expedited search for a one-year replacement to allow for a more comprehensive search for a new superintendent.

