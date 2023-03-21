BRISTOL — Expressing concerns about a legislative bill that would allow three of the seven towns in the Newfound Area School District to consider forming their own school district, Newfound school board members struggled to reach a consensus on how to respond.
New Hampton member Fran Wendelboe said at the meeting March 13 that she did not care if Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron wanted to leave the cooperative school district, but she wanted the decision to come sooner than later. HB 349 would give the towns four years to decide whether to withdraw from the district. Wendelboe urged the school board to lobby the state Senate to amend the bill to give the towns only until September to decide.
“It is unfair to the students in those three towns, it is unfair to the staff in those three towns, it’s unfair for the taxpayers for them to be in limbo for up to four years,” Wendelboe said.
Noting that the prime sponsor and co-sponsor of the bill serve as chair and vice chair of the House Education Committee, Wendelboe said, “It’s really hard for a committee to vote against their leadership on one of the bills they sponsor.”
She predicted that the bill will go on to the Senate, “and the same thing’s going to happen. The chairman and vice chairman of the Senate are co-sponsors of the bill.”
Wendelboe said it will be easier to seek an amendment to the bill in the Senate, with 24 members, than in a 400-member House.
“I think we should ask them to direct the selectmen not to take up to four years, but to take it up by September of this year. That gives them from now until then to hold a hearing and collect information,” she said.
At this point, there is very little information on how the change would work. The bill would allow the parties to develop detailed plans for an expansion of the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School to serve more grades — potentially up to 12th grade — or to send older students to another school district through tuition agreements. The four-year limit gives the towns the time they might need to secure those agreements, as well as to make provisions for special arrangements for sports and extracurricular activities.
Selectboard members from the three towns are promoting the expansion of the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School to serve kindergarten through eighth grade 8, and saying, “Numerous studies have shown that the fewer the number of transitions children make before high school the greater the improved student performance.” The school currently serves kindergarten through fifth grade.
They also said they would like to maintain a relationship with Newfound, similar to what the Hill School District has. Hill has an elementary school for students through sixth grade, sending students in grades 7-12 to Newfound.
Hill’s 10-year tuition agreement with Newfound expires in June, and a committee is looking into whether to extend that agreement or to join the school district. Discussions just began in December. If they do join School Administrative Unit 4, Hill officials say they would want to keep their elementary school.
That uncertainty, along with the potential of three towns leaving, poses problems for Newfound’s facilities study. The district is investigating whether to consolidate school buildings, build a new facility, or renovate existing buildings. The plan is to have a proposal for voters to decide at the 2024 school district meeting. That is part of Wendelboe’s argument for limiting the time for Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron to make their decision.
Superintendent Pierre Couture expressed opposition to the withdrawal bill, saying, “I just want to point out what our middle school has to offer and how difficult that might be to replicate in a K-8 building.”
He listed soccer, cross country running, football, field hockey, volleyball, basketball, unified basketball, ski team, softball, baseball and track and field. The school also offers a drama club, a student and staff senate, student council, yearbook, jazz band, select choir, allied arts, band and chorus.
“Our students who are in the band get individual instrument lessons, technical education help, French and Spanish, and physical education, computers and art,” Couture said. “So it’s hard to imagine with a school of that size that you would have enough scale to provide all the programs that I just announced.”
The towns also have suggested maintaining their relationship that allows Newfound students to attend the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School. Couture said, “One of the first assumptions is that Newfound would tuition Alexandria kids back to Bridgewater-Hebron, and I think that’s already been dismissed by what the building committee is planning to do.”
Couture said the towns’ plans to form their own school administrative unit also would be costly. He has spoken with small-district SAUs and they say they have trouble attracting qualified people and there is a lot of turnover because it usually means a part-time central office staff.
As for contracting with SAU 4, Couture said, “I would say that, based on the potential of Hill coming in ... it would be difficult to keep Bridgewater-Hebron and Hill at the same time.”
School board members pointed out they would be the ones to make that decision.
School Board Chair Melissa Suckling offered a motion to oppose HB 349 but her motion did not receive a second. Board members said there was too little information about the implications to support or oppose the bill. They were even confused about the bill being only enabling legislation that would not mean that the towns necessarily would choose to withdraw from SAU 4 if the bill passed.
In the end, Couture agreed to ask all parties to attend the next school board meeting to give everyone a chance to ask their questions and hear from the bill’s proponents.
