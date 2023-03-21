March 13 meeting

Members of the Newfound Area School Board discuss the potential withdrawal of three towns during their March 13 meeting. (Video screenshot)

BRISTOL — Expressing concerns about a legislative bill that would allow three of the seven towns in the Newfound Area School District to consider forming their own school district, Newfound school board members struggled to reach a consensus on how to respond.

New Hampton member Fran Wendelboe said at the meeting March 13 that she did not care if Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron wanted to leave the cooperative school district, but she wanted the decision to come sooner than later. HB 349 would give the towns four years to decide whether to withdraw from the district. Wendelboe urged the school board to lobby the state Senate to amend the bill to give the towns only until September to decide.

