Shaun Lagueux

Forester Shaun Lagueux is critical of Gov. Chris Sununu's plan to remove licensing requirements for a slew of occupations in New Hampshire, including his. (Tom Caldwell photo)

BRISTOL — Shaun Lagueux is “a little concerned” about Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposal to eliminate the licensure requirement for foresters.

A licensed forester himself — he serves as president and district manager for New England Forestry Consultants, Inc. — Lagueux said allowing anyone to claim to be a forester increases the chance for unscrupulous practices.

