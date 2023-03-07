BRISTOL — Shaun Lagueux is “a little concerned” about Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposal to eliminate the licensure requirement for foresters.
A licensed forester himself — he serves as president and district manager for New England Forestry Consultants, Inc. — Lagueux said allowing anyone to claim to be a forester increases the chance for unscrupulous practices.
“You want an unlicensed plumber, or do you want an unlicensed electrician?” he asked.
Noting that foresters handle landowners’ money and file tax documents, Lagueux said licensing provides a level of protection that would be lost if the governor’s plan is put in place.
In his proposal, Sununu noted that there are more than 50 licensing boards “and copious licensing requirements” that he intends to simplify. Some proposals, such as establishing universal license recognition to allow those with similar licenses who are in good standing in other states to operate in New Hampshire, are not so controversial. His proposal would eliminate the need for hawkers and peddlers, barbers and cosmetologists, and voice court reporters to seek licenses.
The proposal also would eliminate licensing requirements for more complex positions, such as licensed nursing assistants and computed tomography operators.
“I consider myself kind of a small 'l' Libertarian,” Lagueux said. “But, when it comes to licensing, it’s easy to say, ‘OK, well, anybody could do it.’
"You know, the forests are pretty complex systems, and there’s nothing to say you have to hire a forester as a landowner, but if you are going to, then you need to have some kind of basis to be able to make a decision on that person. I think the licensure goes a long way towards that.”
To qualify for a forestry license, a person has to have knowledge of ecology in general, tree ecology, silviculture (the science of how trees grow and how to manage that growth), mensuration (forest measurements), boundary law, mapping and forestry law.
“If you’re coming into New Hampshire from another state, if you didn’t get your experience here, you’re often required to take the law portion of the exam to have your license recognized,” Lagueux said.
Licensing is also tied to current use. In order to obtain the lowest tax rate on land placed in current use, a landowner needs a management plan written by a licensed forester. Conservation easements also require a plan by a licensed forester. If the licensing requirement is dropped, Lagueux said there would have to be adjustments in the laws.
“But when push comes to shove, I think that licensing is the first step in protecting both landowners and the forests themselves from unscrupulous practices,” Lagueux said.
Lindsey Courtney, executive director of the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, did not immediately return a message for comment on the governor’s proposal.
Forester duties
People may think a forester’s work involves simply marking trees to be cut, or keeping bears away from picnic tables in national parks. Some may equate forestry with the decimation of forest land by logging companies. Lagueux says it is much more than that.
“There are state foresters who don’t have to be licensed, but are licensed — all of them,” he said. “There are county foresters whose job it is to educate the public on harvesting and forestry and wildlife. There are mill procurement foresters who still hold a professional license, who buy logs for mills. I look at Wendy Weisiger, who’s with the Forest Society, who manages all of their lands, but with an emphasis towards recreation and public use of those properties. So it runs the gamut.”
Lagueux “takes care of all the things so that the landowner doesn’t have to deal with it directly,” he said. His customers have an average of 40 to 100 acres of land, but managed forests can range from 12 acres in someone’s backyard to thousands of acres in large land holdings.
“As a forester, I have a fiduciary responsibility to my client,” Lagueux said. “We handle their funds ... and if financial professionals should be licensed, I would think that anybody with fiduciary responsibilities should have the same licensing standards.”
Many people see logging in general to be a detriment to the land, but Lagueux maintains that, done properly, it provides a balance between young forests and older ones, serving a range of wildlife as well as providing access to residents interested in the outdoors.
Generally, logging takes place once every two decades. Lagueux said he describes it to neighbors objecting to the noise and change in landscape in terms of throwing a loud party for a few weeks, then being gone for another 15 to 20 years.
“Most people are open to the conversation,” he said. “In my role as consulting forester, and as someone who [opens] a lot of land for public recreation, once we describe what we’re doing, most people are pretty open to it. Our activities tend to increase trails, increase accessibility to the forest, increase wildlife diversity.”
He said he would hate to see the public lose licensure as a resource when determining whom to hire to assist with the management of their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.