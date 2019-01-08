GILFORD — If your idea of what being a police officer is like comes from watching “Line of Duty,” “Chicago PD,” or “Law & Order: SVU,” and you live or work in Gilford, the Gilford Police Department is offering a reality check.
The department will start its second Citizens Police Academy in mid-February, a 12-week series of weekly classes and demonstrations designed to acquaint ordinary residents with the activities of the department.
The classes, which will be limited to 15 people, will run from 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday starting on Feb. 19.
“This program gives a bird’s-eye view of the different kinds of work our officers do,” said Patrolman 1st Class Doug Wall who will be coordinating the academy along with Sgt. Adam VanSteensburg. “It bridges the gap between citizens and the police.”
In the classroom sessions, department leaders and line officers will talk about their work and the various skills which officers need in order to their jobs. In addition there will be “hands-on” sessions, such a tour of the Belknap County Jail, a demonstration by the regional SWAT team, and an opportunity to see how police train for active shooter situations, using a simulator at the Laconia Police Department. Participants will also get the chance to ride along with an officer on patrol.
“The program showed me the reality of what they do,” said Pam Clark, of Gilford, who was part of the first Citizen’s Academy held last year. “The ride-along was most eye-opening.”
“A lot didn’t know exactly what we do,” Wall said. “Many thought the crime we deal with doesn’t happen here.”
Information and the application for the Citizens Academy is available on the Police Department’s website, www.gilfordpd.org. To be eligible applicants must be at least 21 years old and be able to pass a basic criminal background check.
Wall said those in last year’s academy ranged in age from 50 to 77. “We’re hoping for more of a cross-section this year,” he said.
The program is also a good recruiting tool for the departments volunteer program, VIPS.
Volunteers help by doing some of the time-consuming minutiae, which frees up the officers to do actual police work, Clark said. In addition to clerical chores, like filing and shredding documents, volunteers are often used to check on houses of property owners who are away, or helping with traffic details and parking at events like Gilford Old Home Day.
