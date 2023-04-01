GILFORD — After a turbulent past year, Gunstock Mountain Resort is reformulating its master plan. The previous plan, criticized for its potential environmental impact and resort-like commercial priorities, is being scrapped in favor of a new, low-key project. The more modest plan, a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Sun, is certain to be pleasing for all, ruffle no feathers and usher in an era of universal agreement and cooperation on the mountain’s affairs.
Winter plans
To avoid the intrusions of adding new lifts or terrain, the mountain will purchase its own helicopter and offer heli-skiing on its summit slopes. Similarly, to reduce carbon emissions, all lifts under the new plan will be replaced with bicycle-powered rope-tows operated by local triathletes — in need of a challenge with the loss of the Timberman.
After the success of new county resident perks this winter season, the Panorama Pub will be converted into a Belknap County VIP club during night skiing hours. IDs will be checked at the door.
Also under the new plan, the terrain park will be upgraded to include the world’s longest rail, measuring 608 feet, alongside a year-round pond skim feature, where the water will be substituted with locally-distilled tequila to prevent freezing.
Summer plans
During the summer, golfers will be able to test their skills on the mountain’s innovative new alpine trail links — the front nine holes are to be played up each slope and the back nine holes played down. The mountain’s famous zipline will be amended to include a loop-de-loop and a waterslide dismount.
Notably, the woods beside the beginner area will be designated as an official porcupine sanctuary, after the usual quiet presence of the prickly critters became an outright occupation in the last year.
It’s important to remember that a master plan is not a to-do list but rather a wishlist: not all of the proposed projects are guaranteed to come to fruition.
Management could not immediately be reached for comment Friday, but details of the plan are on the agenda for the next Gunstock Area Commission meeting.
