BELMONT — Voters will participate in the first session of the Annual Town Meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the high school to discuss a town warrant including a $7.9 million budget and a proposal to raise $3.5 million to build a new police station.
This deliberative session allows debate and amendment of the town warrant. The actual vote on the articles and officers, including a selectman position, takes place on March 10.
A three-fifths vote is required to authorize the new station, which would be built on town-owned land on the Corner Meeting House site at Fuller and Sargent streets.
The budget committee and the Board of Selectmen back the police station project. The committee found that the current police facility “is overcrowded and presents safety issues.”
A fact sheet put out by the town says it would provide needed room for officers, address safety concerns, provide separation needed for juvenile arrestees and provide separate holding rooms for men, women and juveniles.
It would also provide needed room for evidence storage and add a conference room that the current station lacks. A proper heating and air conditioning system would also be part of the project.
The money for the project would come from a bond. Over 20 years and at 2.45 interest, it is estimated the bond’s impact would be 30 cents on $1,000 of assessed value. For example, the property tax increase on a $200,000 home would be $60 per year.
Project funding is not part of the $7.9 million requested for a new operating budget. Should the budget article be defeated, the default budget would be $7.7 million.
Another warrant article asks for approval of cost items included in the collective bargaining agreement between the town and municipal and public safety employees.
Overall wages would increase $38,756 in 2020 along with a $7,821 benefit increase. The increase in 2021 would be $27,324 in wages and $8,141 in wages. In 2022, there would be a $24,640 increase in wages and a $7,861 increase in benefits.
Another article asks for raising and appropriating $750,000 to be placed in the Highway Reconstruction and Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund.
The final warrant article asks whether voters favor allowing sports book retail locations in the town. A new state law legalizes and regulates sports betting in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.