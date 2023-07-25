Michelle Wetherbee

Michelle Wetherbee stands in the lobby of the Belknap County Community Corrections Center. Wetherbee started her new role as jail superintendent last month, and hopes to increase community involvement and give better life skills to inmates so they can thrive after release. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — It's a new day at the Belknap County Jail with the appointment last month of Michelle Wetherbee as superintendent. Taking on her first superintendent role after over two decades in the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Wetherbee is already making waves in her new position. She takes over from Adam Cunningham, who stepped down from the post this year after starting his tenure in the summer of 2020.

“I worked most recently with the Massachusetts Parole Board as chief of the Transitional Services Unit," Wetherbee said. "Massachusetts is different from New Hampshire in the fact that the parole officers work inside the walls. I oversaw 37 different houses of corrections and state prisons where the parole officers worked."

