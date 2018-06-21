HAVERHILL — A New Hampton man has been charged with felony drug possession and weapons crimes.
Thomas K. Drake, 27, of 59 Route 132, in New Hampton, was one of 10 area residents to be indicted during the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
Drake was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs, namely oxycodone and methamphetamine. He was also indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — a handgun and double-edged knife. In addition he was indicted for receiving stolen property.
Others indicted were:
Eric Backstrom, 33, 14 Parker St., in Plymouth, for criminal threatening.
Zachary Bailey, 25, of 2547 River Road, in Bridgewater, for possession of fentanyl.
Shane Benton, 28, of 25 Main St., in Thornton, for possession of fentanyl.
Nicholas R. Clifford, 29, of 123 Lake St., in Bristol, for possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Keirsten Gadwah, 23, of 32 Summer St., Apt. 4, in Penacook, for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Derek McAuliffe, of 33 Back St., in Campton, for driving a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
Trevor Redman, 22, 655 Hall Road, in Bristol, for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Seth A. Stephens, 29, of 12 Snell Road, in Meredith, for possession of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Sheldon Wallace, 44, with an address of P.O. Box 1384, in Lincoln, for burglary, and commission of a crime while on bail.
