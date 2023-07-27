Quinn Fahey, a former player with the New England Wolves, is shown here with Baron and Blake Trimble, members of the family who hosted him while he was playing in Laconia. The Wolves are looking for a few more families to give players a safe place to stay this season. (Courtesy photo)
Andre Gulbrandsen, who is currently playing professional hockey in Norway, is shown here playing with Tyler and Kaylee Mull. The Mull family has been hosting players for several years, and said Wolves players often become like big brothers by the time the season ends. The Wolves are looking for a few more families to give players a safe place to stay this season. (Courtesy photo)
Quinn Fahey, a former player with the New England Wolves, is shown here with Baron and Blake Trimble, members of the family who hosted him while he was playing in Laconia. The Wolves are looking for a few more families to give players a safe place to stay this season. (Courtesy photo)
Andre Gulbrandsen, who is currently playing professional hockey in Norway, is shown here playing with Tyler and Kaylee Mull. The Mull family has been hosting players for several years, and said Wolves players often become like big brothers by the time the season ends. The Wolves are looking for a few more families to give players a safe place to stay this season. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Since 2014, the New England Wolves have been bringing in scores of promising young athletes from around the hockey-playing world to spend the better part of a year sharpening their skills in the Lakes Region.
Part of the challenge of running the program, said general manager Andrew Trimble, is finding suitable homes for the players while they’re here. Because the players are teenagers, he places them with local families who will not only give them a warm place to sleep, but will provide a place they can call home while they’re here. He calls such a place a “billet.”
“For our younger athletes, we find the billet is a really good structure. They’re getting a really good learning experience, they’re getting more than just the hockey. We find it’s beneficial and advantageous for everyone involved,” Trimble said.
Trimble has to find homes for about 50 players this year, and nearly all of them have billets lined up already. But there are still six left without a home, so he's reaching out to the community to find out who is interested in joining the Wolves family.
“Every living situation is a little bit different,” Trimble said. Some players share a room with a teammate, or take up an unoccupied in-law apartment or guest room.
The expectations for host families are to provide a safe place for the player within their home, to provide food for the player for breakfast, and to include the player in the family’s evening meal. The players arrive in late August and will stay with the families through March. In return, the host family receives a monthly stipend of $450 and season tickets to Wolves games at the Merrill Fay Arena. The team also throws a special night during the season to honor host families.
Families do not have to provide rides for the players; either the player has their own vehicle or the team arranges transportation
Trimble said it’s expected of players to contribute to their host family as well, such as by shoveling snow.
“Our kids try to integrate and give back to the host family as much as possible,” Trimble said.
Of the players still in need of homes, one is from California, two are from the Czech Republic, one is from Latvia and two are from Quebec. There might be a bit of a language barrier to begin with, Trimble said, but it tends to resolve quickly as the players are immersed in English.
Many host families have been in the program for several seasons, with some hosting players since the first year the team operated in Laconia.
“They’re essential, absolutely essential,” Trimble said about host families. They are critical to the program and, for the right kind of family, the experience can be uniquely rewarding.
“Maybe they’re hockey fans, Bruins fans, they want to see athletes come in and help them further their careers,” Trimble said. “It’s kind of a cool experience to invite someone into their home, watch them flourish, and then follow them in their career.
The ‘big brothers’
Kerry Mull lives in Belmont, just about a mile away from the Merrill Fay Arena, and she said she still had a bit of hesitation before signing up to host a Wolves player.
“It was like a leap of faith,” Mull said. That first season was six years ago, and they’ve ended up hosting multiple players each year since, including some players who have stayed with them for consecutive years.
“It’s a great experience for us, getting to meet kids from different parts of the country and the world. We’ve had at least one kid who’s a foreign player every year,” Mull said. Her own children have benefited from the experience, getting to know people from different cultures and backgrounds, who end up becoming like big brothers by the end of the season.
The Mulls have hosted players from England, Latvia, Slovakia and Canada, as well as from other parts of the United States, about 15 in total. “We stay in touch with each and every one of them,” Kerry said.
At her house, the players stay in a finished basement, where they can have their own space. They share bathrooms and kitchen facilities with the rest of the family.
“We try to welcome them as much as we can to be a part of our family,” Mull said.
As far as who would be ideal to join the host family roster, Mull said that can be difficult to define.
“It’s really someone who’s going to be able to offer these boys a safe place to live while they’re here, away from their families,” Mull said, adding that she’s glad to have taken that leap of faith several years ago. “Fortunately enough, it worked out well for our family. ... We’ll continue to do it as long as we can and I would recommend it to anyone who has younger children, or just families who enjoy hockey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.