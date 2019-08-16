LACONIA — Nobody filed to challenge Robert Hamel, Bruce Cheney, Henry Lipman and David Bownes on the City Council in the candidate filing period that concluded at 5 p.m. Friday.
Ward 4 incumbent Mark Haynes will face opposition from Brenda Baer, a longtime councilor who was voted out two years ago.
Andrew Hosmer is leaving his Ward 6 seat to run for mayor against State Rep. Peter Spanos, R-Laconia. Ed Engler, the incumbent, has chosen not to run again.
Vying for Hosmer’s seat are Ward 6 Moderator Anthony Felch and Sarah Jenna, an insurance agent and an alternate on the Planning Board.
Aaron Hayward is seeking re-election to the Ward 3 School Board seat without opposition. Nobody has applied to run for the Ward 2 School Board seat.
There are two positions up for election on the Police Commission, and two people are running, incumbent Douglas Whittum and Scott Davis.
Spanos said he thought there might be more interest in the municipal positions.
“But it’s largely a voluntary position. People have time constraints and it is an off-year election,” he said. “It’s good that at least we have some candidates. What if we had nobody?”
Hosmer said public service and campaigning is not for everybody.
“I think maybe people now think a lot more before throwing their hat in the ring, and that’s too bad,” he said. “The vitriol associated with campaigns is unfortunate and probably chills the desire for public service.
“I think that’s not particularly good for democracy as a whole.”
While voters often focus attention on large national issues and races, many people are apathetic about local government, even though that impacts their everyday life, he said.
Citywide turnout for the last municipal election was about 14 percent.
Hosmer said he has enjoyed serving as a councilor.
“You have to take on real problems that have real impact on the community and you have the opportunity to try to solve problems in fairly short order by exploring solutions, whether that is plowing the street, fixing a pothole or working on budget.”
The election is Nov. 5. There are not more than two candidates for any office, so there will be no need for a primary election to narrow the field.
