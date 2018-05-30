LACONIA — You couldn’t ask for a nicer day for a City Council field trip to an old landfill.
Temperatures hovered around 80 degrees as councilors on Friday trooped to a city-owned 59-acre site that a developer wants to turn into a solar power generating facility off Sterling Drive, about 2 miles north of Laconia Municipal Airport near New Hampshire Route 11B.
Neighbors also gathered to hear representatives from a Portsmouth company explain that the project would have little impact on their lives.
Local residents expressed support, but asked that care be taken that construction vehicles don’t tear up the road.
The neighborhood sits below a tree-lined field where solar arrays would be placed in such a way that they would be hard to see from the road. Landscaping and fencing would also protect sight lines.
The field itself looks like any other pasture, with several black pipes sticking out of the ground the only sign that it once served as a landfill. The pipes provide ventilation to ensure gas does not concentrate from the rubbish below.
Concrete footings for the solar arrays will be poured into forms on the surface so as not to disturb the landfill cap below the ground.
The project plan by New England Solar Garden Corp. of Portsmouth was the only response to a city request for proposals to lease the property at the old landfill.
Company representative Andrew Kellar said such sites aren’t good for parks, but are perfect for solar.
“You’re not going to put soccer fields up there,” he said. “People don’t want kids playing on old landfills.”
Given the lay of the land, the solar arrays will be hidden from the road.
“There’s a good chance you won’t see them,” he said. “There won’t be any sounds or smells. Twice a year, there will be maintenance.”
Pending City Council approval, work on the three-month construction project could begin next spring.
Charlie Jacobson, who lives on Sterling Drive, said he had only one reservation.
“It should be good as long as they don’t wreck my road,” he said.
The company is suggesting a 4.4-megawatt plant. According to Solar Energy Industries Association, one megawatt of solar energy can power 150 homes.
Under the plan, the city would receive a $36,000 annual lease payment and a $13,440 annual payment in lieu of taxes, while realizing $60,000 in annual energy savings, assuming city government facilities, including schools, could consume all the power from the solar arrays.
The company seeks a 20-year lease with two five-year extensions.
On its website, New England Solar Garden says it has built solar facilities totaling 25 megawatts of generation, including a project at a landfill site in Milton, and has more than 130 megawatts of solar facilities under development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.