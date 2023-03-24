John Harrigan

John Harrigan and dog Millie. (Bruce Luetters/NH Magazine photo)

No better sense of John Harrigan can be drawn than the story by Anders Morley for NH Magazine in 2016. Take a few minutes to acquaint yourself with John should you not have met him or read his work: nhmagazine.com/the-king-of-the-north-country.

John and I knew each other initially as "sheep farmers who loved coyotes." We were a rare breed at the time because coyotes were so poorly understood and feared. He admired their persistence and tenacity and their oftentimes playful nature. Many a night we would venture to his rooftop and howl for the pure pleasure of hearing them. Neither of us ever lost a sheep to a coyote.

