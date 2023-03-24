No better sense of John Harrigan can be drawn than the story by Anders Morley for NH Magazine in 2016. Take a few minutes to acquaint yourself with John should you not have met him or read his work: nhmagazine.com/the-king-of-the-north-country.
John and I knew each other initially as "sheep farmers who loved coyotes." We were a rare breed at the time because coyotes were so poorly understood and feared. He admired their persistence and tenacity and their oftentimes playful nature. Many a night we would venture to his rooftop and howl for the pure pleasure of hearing them. Neither of us ever lost a sheep to a coyote.
His home was his castle and his camp; he often said, “My front door is never locked and all manner of humanity comes through here. They all teach me something.” For John, there were no strangers. He was a sweet and generous person who could also be tough as nails. He embodied so much of the North Country — the land and the people he loved deeply and defended mightily. At the end of his life, he relished his books, his porch time with its generous view, and of course his "wood fire," which comforted him as he ailed. There are many of us who loved him and who he loved in return.
The NH Wildlife Coalition was created as a spirited defense of predators, with the idea that the coyote, fox, bobcat and fisher play critical roles in maintaining forest health. He also believed passionately that wildlife belongs to no one and everyone: that all NH residents should "have a seat the table" at NH Fish & Game.
