LACONIA — A nano distillery would take shape in the carriage house on the Tavern 27 restaurant property under a proposal approved by the city Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Ray Simanson and his wife, Leslie Judice, own the 20-acre property at 2075 Parade Road, which includes the restaurant and a public par 3 golf course.
Simanson came to the board on April 15 for approval of a new use on the property to allow him to distill relatively small amounts of liquor. He still is pursuing other governmental approvals required before he can begin the operation.
It has been almost 10 years since the couple purchased what was then an abandoned golf course.
At one time, golfing equipment was sold in the carriage house, but that business has dried up as many people now buy their clubs online, Simanson said.
“We were trying to figure out how to keep the golf course, the only public golf course in Laconia, making money,” he said.
“We’re moving toward distilling our own whisky, vodka and other spirits and enhance the experience for those on the golf course and lead to enhancing the golf course.”
He said the distilling process would involve a 60-gallon still.
“It falls in line with what we are already doing,” he said. “In our Tavern 27, we take food, prepare it, serve it to the public and they will eat it. We will simply take some beer and distill it down, make whisky and serve it under license to the public, and they will drink it.”
He plans to sell bottles directly to the public and wholesale the product to the state for sale at licensed liquor stores. He would be allowed to produce no more than 3,000 cases of spirits on an annual basis.
“The concept of nano distilling has helped other portions of New Hampshire,” he said.
He said he’s not aware of any other places nationally where there is a micro distillery on a golf course.
Their restaurant features "tapas" style dining, which allows patrons to easily sample several dishes.
The restaurant operates out of a building that is nearly 230 years old and has served as an eating establishment or tavern many times throughout its history.
