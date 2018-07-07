BELMONT — Both men killed in Wednesday dramatic highway crash have been identified as Lakes Region residents.
Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann said Friday the victims were Brian D. Bennett, 37, of Tilton, and Michael Lima, 47, of Meredith.
Bennett was the driver of a sport utility vehicle which was traveling north on Route 106 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the vehicle veered into the southbound lane and collided with a sports car and seconds later crashed head-on with a pickup truck.
Lima was a passenger in Bennett’s vehicle, police said.
A dog which was riding in Bennett’s car also died. Mann said it appeared the older-age black Labrador retriever was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities did not immediately discover the dog. Mann said a passerby tried to comfort the animal. The dog died a short time later while enroute to an emergency veterinary facility in Meredith.
Mann said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and will take weeks before it is complete.
While investigators have said that speed did not appear to be a factor, Mann said blood samples were drawn from both of the deceased by the state Medical Examiner’s Office and the results have been sent for toxicology analysis to determine whether drugs or alcohol man have played a role. He said it would take weeks before the results of the toxicology tests would be available.
Mann also estimated it would be three to seven weeks before the Belknap County Accident Reconstruction Team’s full report is complete. While he said the police have general idea of how the accident unfolded, he said the team’s report would provide much more detail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.