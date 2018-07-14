LACONIA — Some shoppers at the Gilford Walmart may have gotten more than they bargained for when a man walked naked through the store late Thursday afternoon.
Laconia Police Sgt. Bob Cameron said the man was taken into protective custody and brought to Lakes Region General Hospital for evaluation because authorities suspected that he might have been under the influence of drugs.
“He may have been on some kind of drug — legal or illegal,” Cameron said.
Laconia police received a call from the store around 5 p.m. Thursday. Gilford police and Gilford Fire Department ambulance also responded, Cameron said.
Although commonly called the Gilford Walmart, part of the store is situated within the Laconia city limits, which explains why Laconia police handled the matter.
A short video that has been posted on Facebook shows the man, who appeared to be middle-aged, strolling down one of the aisles of the store. Judging from his tanline, it would appear that the man has often been shirtless of late, but usually wears trousers.
A call to the store for additional information was referred to Walmart’s media relations department, which did not respond to the request for information Friday afternoon.
Cameron said no charges were made against the man, and that police did not have a record of his name. Because he was placed in protective custody, he would be free to go whenever hospital personnel deemed it safe to discharge him, he said.
