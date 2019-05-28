LACONIA — The Winnipesaukee Muskrats are seeking local families interested in hosting college baseball players this summer.
Players from all over the country come to the Lakes Region to play for the Muskrats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League and they reside in local homes, said the team’s general manager, Kristian Svindland.
A number of families have volunteered, but the team is still short about 10 beds.
“The players show up on Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “I may have to call some of these guys and tell them to wait a week or two until something opens up.
“It will be a disadvantage not going with a full roster. It’s tough for us to say, ‘Sorry, we don’t have the beds.’”
The team’s first league game will be on June 4 and its first home game, at Robbie Mills Field in Laconia, will be on June 16.
The Pratt family of Meredith are getting ready to host players for the third straight year.
During the season, the players enjoy spending time with the family, including around the dinner table or on outings to see all the region has to offer.
“We love it,” said Tracey Pratt. “We love to watch baseball. It’s great, inexpensive family time at the park.”
Her husband, Christopher, used to play competitive baseball. Their son, Jayden, 11, plays in a league and is the Muskrats’ batboy. Their daughter, Hannah, 14, is an avid follower of the sport.
Tracey Pratt said the players she hosts follow the same rules as the rest of the family.
“They pick up their own mess, put dirty dishes in the dishwasher, do their own laundry and if they take something out, they put it away,” she said.
The team asks the host families to provide breakfast, but Pratt goes beyond that.
“We get them some sandwich meats, and on their days off, they join us for family dinner,” she said. “We include them in stuff we do.”
She said the players act as great role models for their children and the family ends up developing long-term friendships with the players they host.
Families that host players also get free passes to the games and their children, 6 to 13, get three weeks of summer baseball camp coached by the Muskrat players.
You might even get to host a future Major League player. Pitcher Evan Phillips became the latest former Winnipesaukee Muskrat to make it all the way to Major League Baseball when he made his debut for the Atlanta Braves last July 3 in their game at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees. Phillips, who was on the Baltimore Orioles roster until yesterday, played for the Muskrats in the summer of 2013 as a sophomore from UNC Wilmington, starting seven games and pitching 36 innings.
