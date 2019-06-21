LACONIA — The city and school district would receive nearly $2.1 million in additional state funding under a budget agreement reached by the New Hampshire Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday.
Gov. Chris Sununu has been critical of the proposal but hasn’t said whether he will veto it.
“Today in New Hampshire there is a $260 million surplus and the Democrats have put forward a budget that contains a nearly $100 million deficit,” Sununu said. “Critical funding for health care, the opioid crisis, and education are being held hostage by the Democrats in an obsessive and misguided effort to raise taxes. This is irresponsible, and the people of New Hampshire will never support that approach.”
State Rep. David Huot, D-Laconia, vice chairman of the House Finance Committee, said the House and Senate are expected to formally approve the agreement in a vote on Thursday. It will then be sent to the governor.
"If he vetoes the budget, it probably won’t be about education or municipal aid,” Huot said. “If adjustments have to be made, I seriously doubt money would come from there. That would be a politically difficult thing to do.”
“If revenue were to materialize, the city budget would need to be amended in order to recognize it,” Laconia City Manager Scott Myers said in an email. “The City Council would also have the control of what to do with that money.
Laconia school district officials did not immediately return requests for comment.
Statewide, the budget proposal provides $40 million in new municipal aid and $138 million in increased education funding over current law.
This breaks down to $828,087 in additional revenue for the city of Laconia and $1.26 million more for the school district.
Belmont and its school district would receive combined additional support of $1.75 million, Gilford and its schools would get an additional $465,641, Franklin and its schools would get $2.89 million in new money, and Tilton and its schools would get $403,450 in additional support. Plymouth schools will get an additional $905,794, and the town will see just over $170,000 in municipal aid.
Not every local town and school district will come out ahead, however. While Meredith stands to realize $176,373 in municipal aid it didn't get in the last budget, the school district will see $140,100 less than under current law.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, praised the spending plan.
“New Hampshire can be proud of the balanced budget crafted by the House and Senate which addresses the states most pressing issues,” she said.
“This budget invests in mental health funding, addresses the opioid epidemic, and protects the safety and well-being of children while delivering much-needed and meaningful municipal aid through increased education funding and revenue redistribution — without implementing any new taxes.”
Speaker of the House Steve Shurtleff, D-Concord, called for the governor to approve it.
“By stabilizing business taxes and implementing smart business tax reform, the House and Senate have built a budget that dedicates the greatest new state investment in local public schools in almost two decades and delivers critical unrestricted municipal aid,” he said.
“Together, these initiatives will allow towns, cities, and school districts to address growing burdens on local property taxpayers.”
