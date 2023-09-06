LACONIA — To honor the roots of all Laconians, the city’s Human Relations Committee will host its 21st Multicultural Festival this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown outside City Hall, in Rotary Park and along Beacon Street East.
The festival, known for its array of foods, vendors, live performances and a parade, is a “celebration of all of us, really,” said Executive Director Becky Guyer. Performances at this year's festival, in addition to past favorites such as mariachi musicians, Brazilian samba and Colombian barranquilla dancers and belly dancers, will feature traditional Scottish and Irish music.
The spread of food — a “trip around the world with your tastebuds,” Guyer said — this year will include a man from Madagascar selling vanilla as well as baskets and tapestries from the island nation, a family selling Somalian meat pies, a Polish kitchen, a Chilean couple offering sweets and curries and, at one which Guyer is especially excited to visit, a Canadian offering more than 20 different types of poutine.
Activities at the festival will include a traveling Native American museum, Russian doll painting, traditional bagpipe and drum lessons from a Scottish arts group, hurdy-gurdy instrumental demonstrations and wildlife encounters.
A parade of dogs from around the world will join the festival’s flag parade this year, realizing a vision Guyer has had for years. It will be followed by a mini-dog show.
“We have a very, shall we say, aggressive entertainment schedule this year,” Guyer said, emphasizing the festival has grown in each aspect for 2023.
The Human Relations Committee was formed in 2000 and was originally involved in facilitating a smooth and supportive transition into the community for refugees resettled to the area by the federal government. It founded the festival in 2001. Its mission now centers on efforts to foster a local climate of respect, anti-discrimination and dignity for all residents.
“The people on that committee decided what better way to to celebrate community and human relations than putting together a cultural fair?” Guyer said. By “eating and listening to the music and really taking a trip around the world” with the as many as 30 cultures represented at the festival, the event celebrates the richness each city resident brings to the community, whether their roots are new or old.
“As humans, we all came from someplace,” Guyer said. “This is a celebration of that back-history, culture and tradition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.