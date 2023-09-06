Mariachi

A variety of entertainment is planned for Laconia's 21st Multicultural Festival on Saturday, including from mariachi musicians like Mariachi Mexico Antiguo. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — To honor the roots of all Laconians, the city’s Human Relations Committee will host its 21st Multicultural Festival this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown outside City Hall, in Rotary Park and along Beacon Street East.

The festival, known for its array of foods, vendors, live performances and a parade, is a “celebration of all of us, really,” said Executive Director Becky Guyer. Performances at this year's festival, in addition to past favorites such as mariachi musicians, Brazilian samba and Colombian barranquilla dancers and belly dancers, will feature traditional Scottish and Irish music. 

